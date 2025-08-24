January Jones Puts Her Abs on Display in Adorable Bikini: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

January Jones, 47, took advantage of the summer sun by posing in an adorable two-piece bikini from JUILLET. The Mad Men actress leaned on a patio chair as she arched her back to emphasize the curves of her body for the cutesy photo. Jones accessorized with a chic pair of white sunglasses and a bright smile. “Only cause it’s a heat wave,” she captioned her Instagram post from Saturday, August 23.

Jones’ fans flocked to her comments to say she was the one “creating the heat wave” with her smoldering body. One fan wrote, “Hate the heat and you just turned up the thermostat,” while another claimed the actress “probably started” the rush of warmth all by herself. Just weeks ago, Jones went viral after she shared a scandalous photo of herself in nude-colored lingerie. The Hollywood star snapped the full-length selfie as she stood on her tippy-toes, highlighting her muscle tone.

Although the actress is single, a source revealed to a news outlet that Jones has her sights set on The Bodyguard actor Kevin Costner. The pair engaged in a flirtatious encounter at an event in West Hollywood in December 2024 — but the chemistry has allegedly lingered. “Kevin left a lasting impression on January, and it’s common knowledge she’d love for him to ask her out,” the insider shared. “Everybody is rooting for him to take the next step with January. She’s Kevin’s type and a huge fan of his. He’s got a perfect opportunity waiting for him!” Jones even gushed about her time with Costner, taking to her Instagram Story to inconspicuously shoot her shot at the Message in a Bottle star. “Beautiful evening once again… And I finally got to meet @kevincostner,” the actress said at the time.

As she embraces the single life, Jones keeps herself busy as a mother to her son, Xander Dane Jones, 13. While she feels strongly about her son’s privacy, January made a rare public appearance with him in July. The mother and son duo attended the 18th annual SeaChange Summer Party in Laguna Beach, Calif., where they happily posed for photos.

