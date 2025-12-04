January Jones, 47, Admits She's in a 'Dark Place' as Actress Navigates Perimenopause: 'Feeling a Lot of Rage'

Article continues below advertisement

January Jones got candid about the emotional toll of menopause, sharing that she’s been grappling with sudden waves of “rage.” “So I haven’t been officially diagnosed, but I think I have the perimenopause,” Jones, 47, said in a video posted via Instagram on Wednesday, December 3.

Article continues below advertisement

January Jones Admitted She Felt 'a Lot of Rage'

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones explained that she was in a 'darker place.'

“I know I was all light and fun during COVID-19 and stuff, but I’ve been feeling like I’m in a (A) bored with Instagram and (B) just in a much darker place as of late,” she said in the nearly 3-minute video. “I don’t have great impulse control anymore and I feel a lot of rage.” Jones asked for transparency; instead of just celebrating the wins, she wanted to “recognize things you didn’t do.”

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones reflected on her feelings via Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

January Jones Is Notoriously Private

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones asked for transparency on the things you don't do.

“So to start off, I would like to say that tonight I did not roll my car going 70 miles per hour into the Tesla that cut me off,” Jones said as she gave herself a pat on the back. “OK, because that’s what I wanted to do but I didn’t. I want to just recognize that.” Jones is known to be private about her personal life, most notably that she’s never revealed the identity of her 13-year-old son Xander’s father. "That's my son's business. It's not the public's business,” she previously told the New York Times.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

January Jones Is a Mother-of-1

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones has not publicly revealed the identity of her son's father.

Months after his September 2011 birth, in a rare update, the actress said she was having a “blast” with her new arrival. “He’s wonderful. Every day he changes drastically — he’s getting really fun and giggly now, and I can play with him,” Jones told People at the time. "He’s not just a little bundle. He’s taking shape, which is really amazing to watch.”

January Jones Opened Up About Being a Single Mom

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones previously opened up about being a single parent.