January Jones, 47, Admits She's in a 'Dark Place' as Actress Navigates Perimenopause: 'Feeling a Lot of Rage'

'Mad Men' alum January Jones admitted that she was in a 'dark place' and 'feeling a lot of rage' as she navigates a new phase of perimenopause.

Dec. 4 2025, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

January Jones got candid about the emotional toll of menopause, sharing that she’s been grappling with sudden waves of “rage.”

“So I haven’t been officially diagnosed, but I think I have the perimenopause,” Jones, 47, said in a video posted via Instagram on Wednesday, December 3.

January Jones Admitted She Felt 'a Lot of Rage'

Photo of January Jones explained that she was in a 'darker place.'
Source: @januaryjones/Instagram

January Jones explained that she was in a 'darker place.'

“I know I was all light and fun during COVID-19 and stuff, but I’ve been feeling like I’m in a (A) bored with Instagram and (B) just in a much darker place as of late,” she said in the nearly 3-minute video. “I don’t have great impulse control anymore and I feel a lot of rage.”

Jones asked for transparency; instead of just celebrating the wins, she wanted to “recognize things you didn’t do.”

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram

January Jones reflected on her feelings via Instagram.

January Jones Is Notoriously Private

Photo of January Jones asked for transparency on the things you don't do.
Source: @januaryjones/Instagram

January Jones asked for transparency on the things you don't do.

“So to start off, I would like to say that tonight I did not roll my car going 70 miles per hour into the Tesla that cut me off,” Jones said as she gave herself a pat on the back. “OK, because that’s what I wanted to do but I didn’t. I want to just recognize that.”

Jones is known to be private about her personal life, most notably that she’s never revealed the identity of her 13-year-old son Xander’s father.

"That's my son's business. It's not the public's business,” she previously told the New York Times.

January Jones Is a Mother-of-1

Photo of January Jones has not publicly revealed the identity of her son's father.
Source: @januaryjones/Instagram

January Jones has not publicly revealed the identity of her son's father.

Months after his September 2011 birth, in a rare update, the actress said she was having a “blast” with her new arrival.

“He’s wonderful. Every day he changes drastically — he’s getting really fun and giggly now, and I can play with him,” Jones told People at the time. "He’s not just a little bundle. He’s taking shape, which is really amazing to watch.”

January Jones Opened Up About Being a Single Mom

Photo of January Jones previously opened up about being a single parent.
Source: @januaryjones/Instagram

January Jones previously opened up about being a single parent.

More recently, the Mad Men star opened up about being a single parent to her only child.

“Xander has a lot of bro time with the neighbor dads and my dad, who is super young,” she told Red magazine in 2017. “It’s good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women.”

Jones explained, “He doesn’t have a male person saying, ‘Don’t cry,’ or ‘You throw like a girl.’ All those s----y things that dads accidentally do.”

