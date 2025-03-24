January Jones Slams United Airlines, Shades Trump Administration as Actress Is Left Lying on Airport Floor Amid 16-Hour Flight Delay

The Mad Men actress took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 23, to ridicule United Airlines after her flight was delayed 16 hours and 25 minutes.

"Do better @united," Jones, 47, declared alongside a screenshot of a notice that her departure time had been pushed to the following day. "A couple $15 food vouchers isn’t gonna cut it. Our 7:30 [p.m. flight] last night still hasn’t left."

The Last Man on Earth star didn't reveal which airport she was at or where her flight was headed — though she additionally uploaded a photo of herself lying on the floor near her gate in a follow-up post.