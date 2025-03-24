January Jones Slams United Airlines, Shades Trump Administration as Actress Is Left Lying on Airport Floor Amid 16-Hour Flight Delay
January Jones is understandably annoyed after her travel day didn't go as planned.
The Mad Men actress took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 23, to ridicule United Airlines after her flight was delayed 16 hours and 25 minutes.
"Do better @united," Jones, 47, declared alongside a screenshot of a notice that her departure time had been pushed to the following day. "A couple $15 food vouchers isn’t gonna cut it. Our 7:30 [p.m. flight] last night still hasn’t left."
The Last Man on Earth star didn't reveal which airport she was at or where her flight was headed — though she additionally uploaded a photo of herself lying on the floor near her gate in a follow-up post.
Jones could be seen using her bag as a pillow as she laid on on her side while wearing a pair of jeans, brown sneakers and a black comfy top.
"Is there still a secretary of transportation? Can’t remember what’s left," she declared, snubbing the Trump administration's several changes and layoffs within the government since Donald Trump was sworn in.
Sean Duffy, a former reality television personality who served as a United States representative for Wisconsin from 2011 to 2019, was sworn in as Trump's Secretary of Transportation back in January.
"I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me by President Trump to lead this important Department and for the Senate in swiftly confirming my nomination," Duffy said at the time. "We are already hard at work executing the President's vision to usher in a golden age of transportation by taking immediate action to remove government overreach and lower costs for hardworking Americans."
Jonrs' flight had been operated by the regional airline SkyWest, but it was referred to as a United Express flight.
A spokesperson from SkyWest explained to People on Sunday that the flight "was delayed overnight due to a mechanical issue."
"A new aircraft has been assigned, and we are working to get customers to their destination as quickly as possible," the individual explained.
On Monday, March 24, a Skywest representative explained to Page Six: "On Saturday, SkyWest Flight 5087, operating as United Express from Los Angeles International Airport to Prescott Regional Airport [in Arizona] was delayed overnight due to a mechanical issue."
"Passengers were provided with hotel and meal vouchers and compensation before the flight departed Sunday on a different aircraft. We apologize for the inconvenience," the spokesperson claimed.
Jones did not provide an update on her travel journey as of press time.