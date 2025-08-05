January Jones Goes Braless in Lacy Slip Dress: See the Scandalous Photos

Article continues below advertisement

January Jones left her undergarments at home. The actress, 47, flashed her nipples in a white satin slip dress on Tuesday, August 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones flaunted her toned body in a bikini last week.

Jones ditched her bra in the sultry ensemble, featuring lace trim along the top and bottom hem. She layered the tiny frock with a chunky cardigan from The Knotty Ones, blue baseball cap from Conner Ives and gold chain necklace. The star captioned her Instagram post with a simple "🌻" emoji as she smiled and stuck her tongue out at the camera. The photos were taken selfie-style and appeared to be set up with a timer.

Article continues below advertisement

January Jones' Recent Racy Content

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones attended an event with her son in July.

This is not the first time Jones has stripped down recently, as on Sunday, August 3, the Mad Men alum flaunted her ripped abs in a nude bikini with her nipples poking through the top. She leaned against her shower and popped a hip as she snapped a mirror selfie from the bathroom. "Knees are weak, sleep is sweaty, attitude petty…never let my strength leave me," she wrote. Two days prior, she once again went braless in a white mini dress, brown tote and gold necklace while preparing to leave her house. "Exit series," she captioned the Instagram carousel.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

January Jones Makes Rare Public Appearance With Her Son

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones cozied up in a cardigan and slip dress.

Last month, Jones made headlines when she took the red carpet alongside her son, Xander, 13, at the 18th Annual SeaChange Summer Party in Laguna Beach, Calif. The movie star got glam in a sleek black dress, while her teen sported a striped polo, white jeans and black sneakers. On July 27, she recapped the evening with a photo dump, featuring a photo of her and her son with a blue heart emoji over his face to maintain his privacy. "So excited to celebrate Oceana’s 23rd birthday and attend @oceanaseachange last night!" the Golden Globe nominee wrote. "Sharks are my 2nd favorite animal. They’re iconic, powerful, and essential to the health of our oceans. But they’re also under threat. That’s why I’ve been a longtime supporter of @oceana who campaigns to protect sharks and keep our oceans healthy."

Source: @januaryjones/Instagram January Jones has not revealed who her son's father is.