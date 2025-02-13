NEWS Japanese Rock Artist HYDE Successfully Wraps Up "HYDE [INSIDE] LIVE 2024 WORLD TOUR"

Japanese rock icon HYDE electrified fans with his "HYDE [INSIDE] LIVE 2024 WORLD TOUR" shows in New York and Los Angeles last November 27 and 30. The charismatic vocalist, known for fronting L'Arc-en-Ciel, VAMPS, and THE LAST ROCKSTARS, delivered an unforgettable series of performances at Brooklyn Steel and The Novo, proving his enduring appeal to American audiences. Drawing from his first solo release in five years, "HYDE [INSIDE]" commanded the stage with explosive energy and raw emotion. The intimate venues allowed for a closer connection between the artist and his devoted followers, who experienced firsthand the powerful blend of new material and classic hits that have defined HYDE's illustrious career spanning over three decades.

“HYDE [INSIDE]” Live on Stage At the final stop of "HYDE [INSIDE] LIVE 2024 WORLD TOUR" at The Novo in Los Angeles, HYDE overwhelmed the audience with a show consisting of 18 songs. An expectant crowd gradually filled the venue as excited fans waited in line outside for three days before the show.

An unsettling siren sounded as the curtain rose, the band members appeared with their eyes glowing like beasts, and the eerily towering lectern captivated the audience. HYDE appeared on top of the platform and mesmerized the audience with the first song, “LET IT OUT,” before inviting them into the world of “HYDE [INSIDE].” He continued to send the audience into a frenzy with his magnificent performance without slowing down his attack. HYDE introduced a series of aggressive songs, including 'THE ABYSS' and 'Tokoshie,' which began with a piano solo. His delicate yet powerful singing showcased a fresh style unlike his previous performances. Then, another ferocious and aggressive turn started, and when “SOCIAL VIRUS,” the hardest song on the album, began, the atmosphere in the venue changed drastically.

When HYDE shouted, ”'I wanna see more chaos,” fans formed a circle on the floor, creating the wildest scene of the day. HYDE delivered a shocking yet beautiful performance of “LAST SONG.” Singing amid red confetti and blood stains, his fragile yet powerful voice left the audience breathless. The second half of the show started with a guitar battle. HYDE smiled as he received gifts from fans and exclaimed, “Very amazing!” He then announced, “Three more songs. We love you, L.A.! Please sing along with us.” The first song in this segment was “Mugen,” featured as the opening theme for the TV anime “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—Hashira Training Arc.”

The entire floor erupted into a rousing chorus after “GLAMOROUS SKY.” For the last song, “SEX BLOOD ROCK N' ROLL,” the band gave it their all and paraded around the stage from one end to the other. HYDE closed the successful world tour by shouting, “Thank you so much, L.A.!”

