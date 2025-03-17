NEWS 'American Pie' Star Jasmine Mooney Reveals 'Inhumane' Conditions After Being Detained by ICE for 12 Days: 'I Haven't Slept' Source: YouTube 'American Pie' star Jasmine Mooney spoke out after being detained by ICE for 12 days, noting she's 'going through the motions' and hasn't slept.

Actress Jasmine Mooney is speaking out after she was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border for 12 days.

Source: YouTube Jasmine Mooney said being held by ICE felt like a 'deeply disturbing psychological experiment.'

The American Pie Presents: The Book of Love star said she is “still processing everything” and “going through the motions,” as she hadn’t slept or eaten “proper food” in a while. When visiting her home in Vancouver in November 2024, Mooney explained she discovered her three-year work visa was void. She planned to return to the United States with new job paperwork so she could remain there. Upon attempting to get into the U.S. from the Mexican border, she was rejected and detained by ICE. She said the conditions were “inhumane” and felt like a “deeply disturbing psychological experiment.”

Source: YouTube Jasmine Mooney returned home to Vancouver after 12 days in ICE captivity.

Her first three nights were spent at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego. While there, she claimed she was “put in a cell” and had to sleep on a mat with no blankets and “aluminum foil wrapped over my body like a dead body for two and a half days." After three days, she moved around to other facilities, alleging she was “up for 24 hours wrapped in chains.” She is now back in Vancouver after being transported to San Diego from Arizona and credits her “friends,” “family” and “the media” for why she made it home. She also claimed she was given “no heads up” anything was about to happen and noted the guards who took her back to San Diego were “very confused” as to why she was being detained.

Source: YouTube Jasmine Mooney is writing an essay about her experience.

Mooney shared she regrets trying to apply for a visa in the first place. “If I knew that that was even a possibility, like even a possibility that that could happen, I would have never, in a million years gone there," she said. "I’m telling you, from the second I got there to now, I can’t even process what just happened.” She also is planning to use the horrid experience to help others, as she is writing an essay about what she went through.

Source: YouTube An ICE spokesperosn discussed what happend with Jasmine Mooney.