OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Willing to Deploy the Military to Remove Millions of Undocumented Immigrants From the U.S.: 'This Is an Invasion'

donald trump pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 30 2024, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump confirmed he would be willing to deploy the military on U.S. soil in order to remove millions of undocumented immigrants from the country in his latest shocking declaration.

The embattled politician — who is currently facing 91 felony counts as the first former POTUS to be criminally charged — revealed his plans during a sit-down with Time's journalist Eric Cortellessa.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump called out no campaigning
Source: mega

Donald Trump is facing 91 felony counts.

"What emerged in two interviews with Trump, and conversations with more than a dozen of his closest advisers and confidants, were the outlines of an imperial presidency that would reshape America and its role in the world," Cortellessa penned in the April article.

"To carry out a deportation operation designed to remove more than 11 million people from the country, Trump told me, he would be willing to build migrant detention camps and deploy the U.S. military, both at the border and inland," he noted.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump hush money trial
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he would be willing to deploy the military to remove undocumented immigrants.

Article continues below advertisement

In the transcript of one of the interviews, Trump said his first response would be to use the National Guard, but if they weren't able to handle the job, "then I’d use the military."

"You know, we have a different situation," he added. "We have millions of people now that we didn’t have two years ago."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: mega

The 77-year-old was previously criticized for saying immigrants were 'poisoning the blood' of the country.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

Cortellessa argued that per the Posse Comitatus Act, the U.S. military cannot be used against civilians.

"Well, these aren’t civilians," the embattled ex-prez replied. "These are people that aren’t legally in our country. This is an invasion of our country. An invasion like probably no country has ever seen before."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump hush money trial
Source: mega

Donald Trump's has repeatedly slammed President Biden's handling of illegal immigration.

Article continues below advertisement

"They’re coming in by the millions. I believe we have 15 million now," he claimed. "And I think you’ll have 20 million by the time this ends. And that’s bigger than almost every state."

"We have to do whatever we have to do to stop the problem we have," the 77-year-old continued. "Again, we have a major force that’s forming in our country, when you see that over the last three weeks, 29,000 people came in from China, and they’re all fighting age, and they’re mostly males. Yeah, you have to do what you have to do to stop crime and to stop what’s taking place at the border."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Trump has made shocking claims while speaking about illegal immigration and border policies. The controversial businessman sparked backlash after alleging undocumented immigrants were "poisoning the blood" of the country during a New Hampshire rally in December 2023.

"They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world," he said at the time. "They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world."

Time reported Cortellessa's conversation with Trump. The interview transcript can be read here.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.