Jason Biggs 'Holding Out' on Giving 11-Year-Old Son a Phone Despite Tween 'Laying' Into Him

Jason Biggs has some strict rules in his household. During the Friday, February 13, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actor, 47, explained why he’s waiting to give 11-year-old son Sid a cell phone. Co-host Jenna Bush Hager could relate to Biggs, as she has a 12-year-old daughter, Mila.

Jason Biggs 'Held Out' on Giving His Son a Phone

“We’ve held out on the phone,” the American Pie alum asserted. “Me too!” Bush Hager exclaimed, then extending a high-five. “Yes, let’s go!” Biggs cheered. “We’re already having issues with our little guy [8-year-old Lazlo] when it comes to trying to restrict him, because the older brother has access to certain things…certain video games or what have you, it’s hard to [restrict him]. Or even watching certain things as a family. We only have one TV in the house, so we kind of have to make decisions, so, ‘Eh, you know what? Let him watch it.’”

Although the movie star sometimes caves on his kids watching TV, the phone is a non-negotiable. “We’ve held out on the phone,” he re-emphasized. Bush Hager explained how she “signed” an agreement with her daughter that she’d get a phone in eighth grade, but “we’ll see” if she’s going to follow through with the deal.

“Thirteen is kind of the number that we have in our heads. So eighth grade, kind of the same,” Biggs continued. “Apple Watch, same thing. We might introduce the Apple Watch before, but I don’t know. He takes the bus to school, so there’s been that conversation. He really lays it on us, too. He’s like, ‘You know, anything could happen on the way to school.’”

However, the tween’s attempts to convince his dad don’t have much of an impact. “I see you get on the bus, and then someone sees you get off it, and you come home,” the Wedding Daze star explained. “But all the other kids on the bus…he’s actually the youngest on his bus. He was the oldest last year, but now his bus is mostly high-schoolers, which he’s kind of surrounded by. But we’re holding out.” “Hold out. Be brave,” Bush Hager encouraged him.

