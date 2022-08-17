Jenny Mollen Reveals She & Jason Biggs 'Complement Each Other': 'We're All About Doing The Work'
Even though Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs recently celebrated their 14th anniversary, the author admits that they are always trying to make their relationship even better.
"I think I married the right person. I think some of that's just like luck, or maybe karma. Maybe I did something right in this lifetime because I was a disaster in my 20s," the 43-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Egglife Foods, the innovative food company that uses cage-free eggs instead of flour to redefine carb-heavy foods.
She continues, "We just complement each other. We've been in couples therapy since we met — all three of us, collectively: me, my therapist, and Jason. We're all about doing the work. I'm not afraid to pivot and take notes and change, and he's an actor, so he likes to have notes. He likes to hear feedback."
When the couple, who share sons Sid and Lazlo, is hitting a rough patch, the blonde beauty will "text our couples therapist and be like, 'We really need to meet.' And then we'll have a session, and we'll both be pissed off, but by the end of it, we're like onto the next."
"All couples fight about the same thing over and over again," she notes. "It's hard to remember that when I am saying something about him when really I'm upset with myself. It's hard to understand that the other person isn't doing something to you — it's not actually about you. They're saying something about themselves."
In the meantime, the duo love to take their kids on the road with them. "We love traveling. I think that we are obsessed with travel and experiencing new things and trying new foods and seeing different parts of the world. I think that that really is something for us as a family that that bonds us year after year," she gushes.
As for if Mollen's sons will venture into the entertainment biz, she quips, "They're very artsy. I throw a ball at them, and they get hit in the face."
In the meantime, the comedian teamed up with Egglife Foods, as she is very passionate about eating healthy. "It makes so much sense because I'm such a believer in like cutting sugar wherever you can, especially when you're feeding kids who are eating sugar at every turn," she shares. "With Egglife, I have this egg white wrap there and it's five grams of protein in each one. It's simple. I hate when I look at ingredients on the package, and it goes on for miles. I like having one to two ingredients on the back of a package."
Mollen also loves to make snacks for the whole family. "I love doing the pinwheels with like the chia seeds, the strawberries and bananas with some sort of nut or seed butter — those are amazing. They taste like little bite sized smoothies in your mouth. I also like to use the cinnamon wraps."