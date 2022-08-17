Jenny Mollen Reveals She & Jason Biggs 'Complement Each Other': 'We're All About Doing The Work'

"I think I married the right person. I think some of that's just like luck, or maybe karma. Maybe I did something right in this lifetime because I was a disaster in my 20s," the 43-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Egglife Foods, the innovative food company that uses cage-free eggs instead of flour to redefine carb-heavy foods.

She continues, "We just complement each other. We've been in couples therapy since we met — all three of us, collectively: me, my therapist, and Jason. We're all about doing the work. I'm not afraid to pivot and take notes and change, and he's an actor, so he likes to have notes. He likes to hear feedback."