Jason Kelce Reveals Outrageous Number of Beers He Drank at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: 'It Was a Good Time'

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Jason Kelce revealed that he consumed well over a dozen beers while celebrating his brother Travis Kelce's nuptials with Taylor Swift. The retired football player and podcast host spoke to fans about the big day at the American Century Championship in Nevada on Thursday, July 9. One fan asked Jason how he'd enjoyed the July 3 Madison Square Garden wedding. "It was a good time," the star responded.

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How Much Did Jason Kelce Drink at the Wedding?

Source: MEGA Jason Kelce described the wedding as 'a good time' to wondering fans.

He told another young fan that the big day was "great" as he signed autographs while on his way to compete in the celebrity golf tournament. "Did you drink over 15 beers at the wedding?" another fan yelled at him over the swarming crowds. "Way over!" Jason yelled back, per a video obtained by the New York Post. The father-of-four served as his brother's best man on the big day, with Taylor's brother, Austin Swift, standing beside her as the man of honor.

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Source: MEGA Jason Kelce and other guests reportedly enjoyed 'unlimited food and drinks' at the wedding celebration.

Attendees have said that there were "unlimited food and drinks" served at the couple's celebration as their star-studded guest list partied until the early hours of the morning. Following the ceremony, guests were even allegedly escorted into a reception room with "multiple" full-service bars, according to Page Six. The ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler. The couple was rumored to have written their own vows, which allegedly clocked in at around 20 minutes each. Travis's Kansas City Chiefs coach, Andy Reid, revealed that Adam told the couple to "kiss every chance [they] get." "So whether you’re going to bed or going to work … go ahead and kiss her," he recalled.

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'It Was Magical'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was reportedly a 'magical' day.

The mother of the groom, Donna Kelce, called the day "magical," though she admitted she wasn't allowed to reveal too much about the secretive event. "I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical," she said. The couple hosted an intimate rehearsal dinner with just close friends and family the night before their massive wedding ceremony. Taylor and Travis allegedly invited more than 1,000 guests to celebrate their highly anticipated nuptials.

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce invited more than 1,000 people to their big day.