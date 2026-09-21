Jason Kelce Tells Tom Cruise His Daughters Recreate His Iconic 'Risky Business' Dance

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Jason Kelce made sure Tom Cruise knew exactly which of his movie moments has taken over the Kelce household. "All I'm thinking while I'm watching them, they're dancing around in a version of their whitey t------, and I'm picturing Tom in his whitey tighties, so that's a favorite in our house," the former football star said. Kelce made the comment while sitting down with Cruise and his brother, Travis Kelce, on their "New Heights" podcast on Friday, September 18.

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His Daughters' Favorite Song Sparked the Comparison

Source: MEGA Jason Kelce said his daughters love to dance in their whitey tighties, just like Tom Cruise did in his famous movie.

Jason had brought up his daughters' favorite song just before making the connection. "My daughters, they have one favorite song that we always play," Jason began. He explained that they always ask him to "play 'Rock and Roll, play Bob Seger.'" He said that the request sends his mind straight to Tom's famous underwear dance in Risky Business. Tom noted that Jason's girls with wife Kylie Kelce are "gorgeous." Jason and Kylie share daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, 1. "They're so much fun, man," Travis added.

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Tom Relived His Own Underwear Dance

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise knew that the dance scene would be a hit with people.

Tom admitted he always suspected the scene would resonate with people. "When I'm dancing in my tighty whities, I know [they're going to like it] because I've done it myself at home, you know what I mean?" he said. He also recalled how the now-famous shot came together on set. "When I read the script, the director's like, 'Here's the doorway frame,' and I'm like, 'I got this,'" Tom said. He added that he was simply "having fun" in the moment when they shot the scene.

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Tom Opened Up on Finding Purpose

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise said he likes to give attention to his career decisitions.

The conversation shifted to the Hollywood star discussing how he's found purpose in his career. “What you put your attention on, you give life,” he said. “If you put your attention into that negative, it’s going to go there. If you put your attention on that positive and keep moving and keep seeing correctly, what is correct for you, [that’s the key].”

Tom Attended Taylor Swift's Wedding Where Jason's Daughters Were Flower Girls

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise attended the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.