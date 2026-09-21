or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jason Kelce
OK LogoNEWS

Jason Kelce Tells Tom Cruise His Daughters Recreate His Iconic 'Risky Business' Dance

Split image of Jason Kelce and Tom Cruise.
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce revealed that his daughters enjoy dancing like Tom Cruise did in 'Risky Business.'

Sept. 21 2026, Published 8:18 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jason Kelce made sure Tom Cruise knew exactly which of his movie moments has taken over the Kelce household.

"All I'm thinking while I'm watching them, they're dancing around in a version of their whitey t------, and I'm picturing Tom in his whitey tighties, so that's a favorite in our house," the former football star said.

Kelce made the comment while sitting down with Cruise and his brother, Travis Kelce, on their "New Heights" podcast on Friday, September 18.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

His Daughters' Favorite Song Sparked the Comparison

Split image of Jason Kelce and Tom Cruise.
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce said his daughters love to dance in their whitey tighties, just like Tom Cruise did in his famous movie.

Jason had brought up his daughters' favorite song just before making the connection.

"My daughters, they have one favorite song that we always play," Jason began. He explained that they always ask him to "play 'Rock and Roll, play Bob Seger.'" He said that the request sends his mind straight to Tom's famous underwear dance in Risky Business.

Tom noted that Jason's girls with wife Kylie Kelce are "gorgeous." Jason and Kylie share daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, 1.

"They're so much fun, man," Travis added.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Relived His Own Underwear Dance

Image of Tom Cruise.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise knew that the dance scene would be a hit with people.

Tom admitted he always suspected the scene would resonate with people.

"When I'm dancing in my tighty whities, I know [they're going to like it] because I've done it myself at home, you know what I mean?" he said.

He also recalled how the now-famous shot came together on set. "When I read the script, the director's like, 'Here's the doorway frame,' and I'm like, 'I got this,'" Tom said. He added that he was simply "having fun" in the moment when they shot the scene.

MORE ON:
Jason Kelce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Opened Up on Finding Purpose

Image of Tom Cruise.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise said he likes to give attention to his career decisitions.

The conversation shifted to the Hollywood star discussing how he's found purpose in his career.

“What you put your attention on, you give life,” he said. “If you put your attention into that negative, it’s going to go there. If you put your attention on that positive and keep moving and keep seeing correctly, what is correct for you, [that’s the key].”

Tom Attended Taylor Swift's Wedding Where Jason's Daughters Were Flower Girls

Split image of Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise attended the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The podcast taping came just days after Tom sat beside Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.

He later told Jimmy Fallon the pop star had schooled him on football. "First of all, she's a genius. I've been following her since she was a kid," Tom said. "Everybody there, all their friends, they're a beautiful couple and magical in their own right."

The Hollywood icon attended Travis' wedding to Taylor at Madison Square Garden on July 3, where Jason and Kylie's daughters served as flower girls.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.