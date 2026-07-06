Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Star-Studded MSG Wedding: See the First Celebrity Photos From the Ceremony

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DJ Chop UFL

Source: @chop.ufl Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on July 3.

Kelce's friend DJ Chop UFL uploaded photos from the wedding, featuring himself and his wife posing on a staircase inside the Madison Square Garden. "The secret garden was an unbelievable celebration and experience! So happy for my brother and sister Trav & Tay Tay 🙌🏾 Congratulations once again! Yesterday was perfect," he wrote in the caption.

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Fergie

Source: MEGA The couple held their wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For Swift and Kelce's wedding, Fergie wore a vintage Galliano-era Dior gown, paired with a fur shawl and massive earrings. She wrote, "Got to play dress up in Vintage Christian Dior by Galliano & celebrate love ✨✨."

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Gracie Abrams

Source: @gracieabrams/Instagram They celebrated their nuptials with 1,000 guests.

Gracie Abrams stunned in a red Chanel Métiers d'Art 2026 dress by Matthieu Blazy, featuring shimmering crystal detailing. She included a snap of her look in a July 5 photoset.

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Jennifer Lopez

Source: @jlo/Instagram The festivities continued into the early hours of July 4.

Jennifer Lopez attended the star-studded affair in a black Bach Mai Fall 2026 midi dress featuring a velvet bodice and a dramatic sculptural skirt, which complemented her Carolina Herrera clutch and Jimmy Choo heels. The gown's scoop-necked design also highlighted her massive diamond necklace and flower-shaped earrings.

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Joann Jordan

Source: @__jo_____/Instagram Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding ceremony.

On July 4, personal trainer Rob Jordan's wife, Joann, shared photos from Swift and Kelce's July 3 nuptials. In one snap, they were seen walking up a grand staircase lined with a red carpet. They also posed on a separate staircase in another photo. She captioned the upload, "An unforgettable evening in New York celebrating the beginning of a beautiful new chapter for our dear friends, Travis and Taylor. Love was in the air, the city was magical, and every detail was simply unforgettable!✨🥂🌹."

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Joseph Kahn

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Source: @josephkahn/Instagram Austin Swift served as Taylor Swift's man of honor, while Jason Kelce was Travis Kelce's best man.

Joseph Kahn and his wife, Lotte, "had a wonderful time" at Swift and Kelce's wedding. "I got to meet Steven Spielberg and the lovely Kate Capshaw and talk filmmaking with the GOAT (lifelong dream achieved). What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate," he shared in the post. "And yes, literally everyone was there. I told Lotte many times it was like living in the internet, and AI would crack if it tried to render it. Anyway congratulations Taylor and Travis! Wishing your beautiful family and future family endless happiness!"

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Kelsea Ballerini

Source: MEGA A-list celebrities were spotted in New York City before the couple's marriage was officially confirmed.

On X, Kelsea Ballerini celebrated Swift and Kelce's wedding by sharing stunning photos from the event. She wrote, "long live a love story. ❤️congrats on the most beautiful wedding @taylorswift13 @tkelce I'm still crying and dancing."

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Maren Morris

Source: @marenmorris/Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025.

Maren Morris left Swifties screaming when she shared a first look at the wedding handkerchief following the high-profile nuptials. "baby just say yes," she captioned the post, which featured a photo of a white, lace handkerchief embroidered with the line, "So it's gonna be forever," from Swift's hit song "Blank Space." It also included the wedding date, city and the same TT monogram.

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Niecy Nash

Source: @niecynash/Instagram They got engaged after two years of dating.

"The Betts pulled up tothe Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift wedding . #swipe A time was had! The love in the room was palpable 💯 Wowwwwwww‼️ is the best way to describe it. From beginning to end no detail was spared!Congrats! @killatrav@taylorswift 🥂❤️🎉 Welcome to the club! 💍," Niecy Nash gushed over the wedding in an Instagram post, which featured a clip and photos from the MSG celebration.

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Rich Eisen

Source: @richeisen/Instagram Taylor Swift reportedly plans to legally change her last name to Kelce.

In an Instagram update, Rich Eisen and his wife, Suzy Shuster, pulled out all the stops in coordinated looks for the glamorous affair. The TV sportscaster teased in the post, "Quite the NYC night. Storybook doesn't do the expression of love we witnessed justice."

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Wayne Gretzky

Source: @waynegretzky/Instagram She will reportedly continue using Taylor Swift as her professional stage name.