Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Star-Studded MSG Wedding: See the First Celebrity Photos From the Ceremony
July 6 2026, Published 10:17 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now husband and wife!
Following widespread speculation, Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, announced the singer and Kelce had tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler on July 3. At the same time, the couple officially confirmed their marriage by displaying the message "JUST&T MARRIED!" on the giant screens outside New York City's Madison Square Garden.
Although Swift and Kelce kept their wedding celebrations private, guests have started giving fans an exclusive look inside the glamorous affair.
DJ Chop UFL
Kelce's friend DJ Chop UFL uploaded photos from the wedding, featuring himself and his wife posing on a staircase inside the Madison Square Garden.
"The secret garden was an unbelievable celebration and experience! So happy for my brother and sister Trav & Tay Tay 🙌🏾 Congratulations once again! Yesterday was perfect," he wrote in the caption.
Fergie
For Swift and Kelce's wedding, Fergie wore a vintage Galliano-era Dior gown, paired with a fur shawl and massive earrings.
She wrote, "Got to play dress up in Vintage Christian Dior by Galliano & celebrate love ✨✨."
Gracie Abrams
Gracie Abrams stunned in a red Chanel Métiers d'Art 2026 dress by Matthieu Blazy, featuring shimmering crystal detailing. She included a snap of her look in a July 5 photoset.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez attended the star-studded affair in a black Bach Mai Fall 2026 midi dress featuring a velvet bodice and a dramatic sculptural skirt, which complemented her Carolina Herrera clutch and Jimmy Choo heels. The gown's scoop-necked design also highlighted her massive diamond necklace and flower-shaped earrings.
Joann Jordan
On July 4, personal trainer Rob Jordan's wife, Joann, shared photos from Swift and Kelce's July 3 nuptials.
In one snap, they were seen walking up a grand staircase lined with a red carpet. They also posed on a separate staircase in another photo.
She captioned the upload, "An unforgettable evening in New York celebrating the beginning of a beautiful new chapter for our dear friends, Travis and Taylor. Love was in the air, the city was magical, and every detail was simply unforgettable!✨🥂🌹."
Joseph Kahn
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Intimate' Wedding: All the Details — From the 'Emotional' Vows to the Star-Studded Guest List
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Rumored Madison Square Garden Wedding Deemed 'Tacky' by Critics: 'Her Whole Life Is a Show'
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Reported Wedding Guest List Revealed as A-List Stars Arrive at Rehearsal Dinner
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Joseph Kahn and his wife, Lotte, "had a wonderful time" at Swift and Kelce's wedding.
"I got to meet Steven Spielberg and the lovely Kate Capshaw and talk filmmaking with the GOAT (lifelong dream achieved). What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate," he shared in the post. "And yes, literally everyone was there. I told Lotte many times it was like living in the internet, and AI would crack if it tried to render it. Anyway congratulations Taylor and Travis! Wishing your beautiful family and future family endless happiness!"
Kelsea Ballerini
On X, Kelsea Ballerini celebrated Swift and Kelce's wedding by sharing stunning photos from the event.
She wrote, "long live a love story. ❤️congrats on the most beautiful wedding @taylorswift13 @tkelce I'm still crying and dancing."
Maren Morris
Maren Morris left Swifties screaming when she shared a first look at the wedding handkerchief following the high-profile nuptials.
"baby just say yes," she captioned the post, which featured a photo of a white, lace handkerchief embroidered with the line, "So it's gonna be forever," from Swift's hit song "Blank Space."
It also included the wedding date, city and the same TT monogram.
Niecy Nash
"The Betts pulled up tothe Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift wedding . #swipe A time was had! The love in the room was palpable 💯 Wowwwwwww‼️ is the best way to describe it. From beginning to end no detail was spared!Congrats! @killatrav@taylorswift 🥂❤️🎉 Welcome to the club! 💍," Niecy Nash gushed over the wedding in an Instagram post, which featured a clip and photos from the MSG celebration.
Rich Eisen
In an Instagram update, Rich Eisen and his wife, Suzy Shuster, pulled out all the stops in coordinated looks for the glamorous affair.
The TV sportscaster teased in the post, "Quite the NYC night. Storybook doesn't do the expression of love we witnessed justice."
Wayne Gretzky
Former ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky offered a behind-the-scenes look at the celebration after joining the guests at the Madison Square Garden wedding festivities.
"Great night at the wedding. Thanks Doc," he wrote.