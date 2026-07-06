or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Taylor Swift
OK LogoCOUPLES

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Star-Studded MSG Wedding: See the First Celebrity Photos From the Ceremony

taylor swift travis kelce msg wedding see first celebrity photos
Source: MEGA; @marenmorris/Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding guests have started sharing exclusive glimpses of the couple's big day!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 6 2026, Published 10:17 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now husband and wife!

Following widespread speculation, Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, announced the singer and Kelce had tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler on July 3. At the same time, the couple officially confirmed their marriage by displaying the message "JUST&T MARRIED!" on the giant screens outside New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Although Swift and Kelce kept their wedding celebrations private, guests have started giving fans an exclusive look inside the glamorous affair.

Article continues below advertisement

DJ Chop UFL

taylor swift travis kelce msg wedding see first celebrity photos
Source: @chop.ufl

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on July 3.

Kelce's friend DJ Chop UFL uploaded photos from the wedding, featuring himself and his wife posing on a staircase inside the Madison Square Garden.

"The secret garden was an unbelievable celebration and experience! So happy for my brother and sister Trav & Tay Tay 🙌🏾 Congratulations once again! Yesterday was perfect," he wrote in the caption.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Fergie

taylor swift travis kelce msg wedding see first celebrity photos
Source: MEGA

The couple held their wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For Swift and Kelce's wedding, Fergie wore a vintage Galliano-era Dior gown, paired with a fur shawl and massive earrings.

She wrote, "Got to play dress up in Vintage Christian Dior by Galliano & celebrate love ✨✨."

Article continues below advertisement

Gracie Abrams

taylor swift travis kelce msg wedding see first celebrity photos
Source: @gracieabrams/Instagram

They celebrated their nuptials with 1,000 guests.

Gracie Abrams stunned in a red Chanel Métiers d'Art 2026 dress by Matthieu Blazy, featuring shimmering crystal detailing. She included a snap of her look in a July 5 photoset.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez

taylor swift travis kelce msg wedding see first celebrity photos
Source: @jlo/Instagram

The festivities continued into the early hours of July 4.

Jennifer Lopez attended the star-studded affair in a black Bach Mai Fall 2026 midi dress featuring a velvet bodice and a dramatic sculptural skirt, which complemented her Carolina Herrera clutch and Jimmy Choo heels. The gown's scoop-necked design also highlighted her massive diamond necklace and flower-shaped earrings.

Article continues below advertisement

Joann Jordan

taylor swift travis kelce msg wedding see first celebrity photos
Source: @__jo_____/Instagram

Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding ceremony.

On July 4, personal trainer Rob Jordan's wife, Joann, shared photos from Swift and Kelce's July 3 nuptials.

In one snap, they were seen walking up a grand staircase lined with a red carpet. They also posed on a separate staircase in another photo.

She captioned the upload, "An unforgettable evening in New York celebrating the beginning of a beautiful new chapter for our dear friends, Travis and Taylor. Love was in the air, the city was magical, and every detail was simply unforgettable!✨🥂🌹."

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Kahn

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

taylor swift travis kelce msg wedding see first celebrity photos
Source: @josephkahn/Instagram

Austin Swift served as Taylor Swift's man of honor, while Jason Kelce was Travis Kelce's best man.

Joseph Kahn and his wife, Lotte, "had a wonderful time" at Swift and Kelce's wedding.

"I got to meet Steven Spielberg and the lovely Kate Capshaw and talk filmmaking with the GOAT (lifelong dream achieved). What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate," he shared in the post. "And yes, literally everyone was there. I told Lotte many times it was like living in the internet, and AI would crack if it tried to render it. Anyway congratulations Taylor and Travis! Wishing your beautiful family and future family endless happiness!"

Article continues below advertisement

Kelsea Ballerini

taylor swift travis kelce msg wedding see first celebrity photos
Source: MEGA

A-list celebrities were spotted in New York City before the couple's marriage was officially confirmed.

On X, Kelsea Ballerini celebrated Swift and Kelce's wedding by sharing stunning photos from the event.

She wrote, "long live a love story. ❤️congrats on the most beautiful wedding @taylorswift13 @tkelce I'm still crying and dancing."

Article continues below advertisement

Maren Morris

taylor swift travis kelce msg wedding see first celebrity photos
Source: @marenmorris/Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025.

Maren Morris left Swifties screaming when she shared a first look at the wedding handkerchief following the high-profile nuptials.

"baby just say yes," she captioned the post, which featured a photo of a white, lace handkerchief embroidered with the line, "So it's gonna be forever," from Swift's hit song "Blank Space."

It also included the wedding date, city and the same TT monogram.

Article continues below advertisement

Niecy Nash

taylor swift travis kelce msg wedding see first celebrity photos
Source: @niecynash/Instagram

They got engaged after two years of dating.

"The Betts pulled up tothe Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift wedding . #swipe A time was had! The love in the room was palpable 💯 Wowwwwwww‼️ is the best way to describe it. From beginning to end no detail was spared!Congrats! @killatrav@taylorswift 🥂❤️🎉 Welcome to the club! 💍," Niecy Nash gushed over the wedding in an Instagram post, which featured a clip and photos from the MSG celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

Rich Eisen

taylor swift travis kelce msg wedding see first celebrity photos
Source: @richeisen/Instagram

Taylor Swift reportedly plans to legally change her last name to Kelce.

In an Instagram update, Rich Eisen and his wife, Suzy Shuster, pulled out all the stops in coordinated looks for the glamorous affair.

The TV sportscaster teased in the post, "Quite the NYC night. Storybook doesn't do the expression of love we witnessed justice."

Article continues below advertisement

Wayne Gretzky

taylor swift travis kelce msg wedding see first celebrity photos
Source: @waynegretzky/Instagram

She will reportedly continue using Taylor Swift as her professional stage name.

Former ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky offered a behind-the-scenes look at the celebration after joining the guests at the Madison Square Garden wedding festivities.

"Great night at the wedding. Thanks Doc," he wrote.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.