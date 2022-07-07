Friendly ExesDid Jason Mamoa & Eiza Gonzalez Plan Run-Ins At Same Hotspots Weeks After Split?
Who said exes can’t be friends?
Aquaman star Jason Momoa and former girlfriend actress Eiza González were seen separately leaving two London locales on Tuesday, July 5, making independent exits within moments of each other, People reported.
The sightings come just weeks after the pair reportedly split in mid-June, with one source telling the entertainment outlet that the pair’s "different life stages” served as a catalyst for their breakup.
"They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public," the source explained at the time. Despite these differences, the insider added that a potential reconciliation could be in the cards, noting that the couple was "hoping they might work it out."
Yet even amid these whispers of potentially getting back together, it seems the two are keeping it friendly and casual for the time being, which potentially explains their near run-ins in London.
"Jason is a cool guy,” an insider told People shortly after their adjacent sightings made headlines. “Eiza has fun hanging out with him. She is also super-focused on her career and has zero intentions of complicating things."
Part of this, they said, is that Gonzáles is “where she wants to be right now,” which is something she is reportedly “very happy about.”
“She will see Jason when they are in the same city,” they said, mentioning that “she stays in touch with him.”
Momoa and González had been seeing each other since February 2022 before several sources confirmed the couple was in fact dating later in mid-May. It is rumored that the pair met on the set of the latest Fast and Furious flick, Fast X, as Page Six noted.
Prior to dating González, Momoa was linked to actress Lisa Bonet from 2005 to January 2022. The former flames share two children together, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. Their split came roughly five years after the pair tied the knot in 2017.
"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the former power couple explained in a joint statement. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."