Jason Momoa Looks Unrecognizable as He Ditches His Iconic Beard for 'Dune 3' Role: 'Only for You, Denis'
Jason Momoa is embracing a fresh look as he gears up for Dune 3.
The Aquaman star, celebrated for his signature bushy beard, shared a video buzzing off his facial hair in preparation for the upcoming installment of the blockbuster franchise. Fans of the sci-fi series know that a clean-shaven Momoa presents a strikingly different appearance, and it’s clear he’s not thrilled about it.
"Godd------, I hate it!" Momoa exclaimed in his social media post. "It has been about six years — maybe a little bit more — since I did Dune."
He humorously acknowledged his Oscar-nominated director, Denis Villeneuve, with the quip, "Only for you, Denis!"
Momoa previously portrayed the fierce Duncan Idaho in 2021's Dune, alongside an impressive cast featuring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. In March, he confirmed his return as Duncan in Dune 3, despite his character's demise in the last film.
"If you didn't read the books, it’s not my fault," he joked during a guest spot on Today, nodding to the original novels by Frank Herbert that inspired the films.
In his video, Momoa also provided an update on his company, Mananalu, which he founded in 2019 with a mission to "rid the world of single-use plastic bottles" and protect the planet. This cause resonates deeply with the Hawaii native, who is passionate about environmental issues.
In December 2019, he publicly challenged fellow actor Chris Pratt over what appeared to be a single-use plastic water bottle in an Amazon advertisement. Both actors lent their voices to characters in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part that year.
"Bro, I love u but w– on the water bottle," Momoa wrote on social media. "No single use plastic. Come on."
Pratt responded positively to the critique.
"Aquaman! You're completely right," Pratt replied. "D-----. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug around with me too. I even had it that day!!! ... If I remember correctly, somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photo shoot 'cause I didn't know what to do with my hands! I never know what to do with my hands! So uncomfortable. For real, tho. Love you too, buddy. My bad. I don't want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle."
Later on, Momoa offered an apology and promised to send a case of his eco-friendly water to the Guardians of the Galaxy star.
"BRO, you know my children and I are madly in love with you, and I love everything you do," he wrote. "I'm sorry this was received so badly today — I didn't mean for that to happen. … I'm just very passionate about this single-use plastic epidemic. The plastic water bottles have to stop. I hope you make a reusable water bottle for Amazon so we all can purchase. You're an inspiration to many, and I'm one of them."