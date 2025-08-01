or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > jason momoa
OK LogoNEWS

Jason Momoa Looks Unrecognizable as He Ditches His Iconic Beard for 'Dune 3' Role: 'Only for You, Denis'

Photo of Jason Momoa
Source: Mega

Jason Momoa revealed he shaved his signature beard for 'Dune 3,' joking it was 'only for Denis Villeneuve.'

Profile Image

Aug. 1 2025, Published 7:03 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jason Momoa is embracing a fresh look as he gears up for Dune 3.

The Aquaman star, celebrated for his signature bushy beard, shared a video buzzing off his facial hair in preparation for the upcoming installment of the blockbuster franchise. Fans of the sci-fi series know that a clean-shaven Momoa presents a strikingly different appearance, and it’s clear he’s not thrilled about it.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jason Momoa
Source: Mega

The actor joked, 'Only for you, Denis' in his social media post.

Article continues below advertisement

"Godd------, I hate it!" Momoa exclaimed in his social media post. "It has been about six years — maybe a little bit more — since I did Dune."

He humorously acknowledged his Oscar-nominated director, Denis Villeneuve, with the quip, "Only for you, Denis!"

Momoa previously portrayed the fierce Duncan Idaho in 2021's Dune, alongside an impressive cast featuring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. In March, he confirmed his return as Duncan in Dune 3, despite his character's demise in the last film.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jason Momoa
Source: Mega

Jason Momoa hasn't gone clean-shaven in over six years.

Article continues below advertisement

"If you didn't read the books, it’s not my fault," he joked during a guest spot on Today, nodding to the original novels by Frank Herbert that inspired the films.

In his video, Momoa also provided an update on his company, Mananalu, which he founded in 2019 with a mission to "rid the world of single-use plastic bottles" and protect the planet. This cause resonates deeply with the Hawaii native, who is passionate about environmental issues.

MORE ON:
jason momoa

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jason Momoa
Source: Mega

Jason Momoa will return to the 'Dune' franchise despite Duncan's on-screen death.

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2019, he publicly challenged fellow actor Chris Pratt over what appeared to be a single-use plastic water bottle in an Amazon advertisement. Both actors lent their voices to characters in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part that year.

"Bro, I love u but w– on the water bottle," Momoa wrote on social media. "No single use plastic. Come on."

Article continues below advertisement

Pratt responded positively to the critique.

"Aquaman! You're completely right," Pratt replied. "D-----. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug around with me too. I even had it that day!!! ... If I remember correctly, somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photo shoot 'cause I didn't know what to do with my hands! I never know what to do with my hands! So uncomfortable. For real, tho. Love you too, buddy. My bad. I don't want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jason Momoa
Source: Mega

Jason Momoa also shared updates on his eco-friendly water brand, Mananalu.

Later on, Momoa offered an apology and promised to send a case of his eco-friendly water to the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

"BRO, you know my children and I are madly in love with you, and I love everything you do," he wrote. "I'm sorry this was received so badly today — I didn't mean for that to happen. … I'm just very passionate about this single-use plastic epidemic. The plastic water bottles have to stop. I hope you make a reusable water bottle for Amazon so we all can purchase. You're an inspiration to many, and I'm one of them."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.