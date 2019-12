Photo credit: INSTARImages

Earlier this year, Jason shaved off his beard for the first time in seven years to raise awareness to plastic pollution. “I just want to do this to bring awareness because plastics are killing our planet and I think we have a solution,” he said in the video. “I don’t want to b**ch about it [but] there’s only one thing that will really help our planet and save our planet — as long as we recycle — and that’s aluminum.”