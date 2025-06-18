Jason Segel Is Engaged! Actor's Fiancée Kayla Radomski Confirms the Happy News in Sweet New Photos
Jason Segel is off the market!
On Wednesday, June 18, the actor's fiancée, Kayla Radomski, confirmed the news via Instagram.
"FOREVER YES 💍♥️," she captioned a slew of photos of the pair in front of some pink flowers.
In the pictures, the couple is all smiles as she looked at her new sparkler.
Of course, people were excited to hear the news.
One person wrote, "!!!!!!! so happy for you two!! congrats 🥹😭😭," while another said, "Congratulations to two wonderful humans! ❤️❤️❤️."
A third person added, "Couldn’t be happier for you !!!! Congratulations!!!!! Xoxo."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Daily Mail was first to report the news of the couple’s engagement on Tuesday, June 17.
The outlet said the Shrinking star proposed at the rose garden on The Huntington Library property in Pasadena, Calif.
The pair were first linked in October 2023, when they were first seen at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights together.
They later made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in January 2024. Radomski later gave a shout-out to Segel, who who was nominated for his role in Shrinking but lost to Jeremy Allen White for The Bear.
“We wouldn’t be here without your hard work and determination. I am always amazed watching your drive and love for what you do. You inspire me every single day,” Radomski wrote via Instagram at the time. “I cannot wait to continue to watch you thrive and create more magic throughout your life. Thank you for loving me and being the best man this lady could dream up. I love you.”
Radomski was Segel's date to the Golden Globes earlier this year.
“A beautiful day celebrating my incredible man. @jasonsegel this nomination was so deserved. I have seen the work and dedication you put into not just your work, but everything you do,” she captioned a carousel from their night out. “You continue to amaze me every single day. Anyone who gets the honor to know you is so lucky. I am beyond proud of you and cannot wait to see all that is ahead. I love you beyond words!!!”