Jason Segel Is Engaged! Actor's Fiancée Kayla Radomski Confirms the Happy News in Sweet New Photos

The pair were first linked in October 2023, when they were first seen at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights together.

They later made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in January 2024. Radomski later gave a shout-out to Segel, who who was nominated for his role in Shrinking but lost to Jeremy Allen White for The Bear.

“We wouldn’t be here without your hard work and determination. I am always amazed watching your drive and love for what you do. You inspire me every single day,” Radomski wrote via Instagram at the time. “I cannot wait to continue to watch you thrive and create more magic throughout your life. Thank you for loving me and being the best man this lady could dream up. I love you.”