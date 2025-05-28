Michael J. Fox Makes a Triumphant Comeback! Inside His Major Role in 'Shrinking' Season 3

According to Deadline, Fox will join the star-studded cast led by Jason Segel, who plays Jimmy Laird — a grieving therapist navigating life after losing his wife in a tragic car accident.

He's joined in this emotional journey by a talented ensemble, including Lukita Maxwell as their teenage daughter, Alice Laird.

Gaby Evans is portrayed by Jessica Williams, and Liz is played by the fabulous Christa Miller.

And let's not forget Harrison Ford, who takes on the role of Dr. Paul Rhoades — a fellow therapist grappling with his own Parkinson's diagnosis.