Michael J. Fox Makes a Triumphant Comeback! Inside His Major Role in 'Shrinking' Season 3

Photo of Michael J. Fox
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox returns to the screen in 'Shrinking', taking on a major role that has fans excited.

By:

May 27 2025, Published 8:05 p.m. ET

In a move that's lighting up social media, Michael J. Fox is officially returning to the small screen! The beloved Family Ties star, now 63, is set to make waves with a "major guest-starring role" in the highly-anticipated third season of Shrinking.

Photos of Michael J. Fox, Harrison Ford, Jason Segel,Christa Miller, Emmy-Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley
Source: MEGA; @Apple TV/Youtube

Michael J. Fox is returning to TV with a major guest role in Season 3 of 'Shrinking.'

According to Deadline, Fox will join the star-studded cast led by Jason Segel, who plays Jimmy Laird — a grieving therapist navigating life after losing his wife in a tragic car accident.

He's joined in this emotional journey by a talented ensemble, including Lukita Maxwell as their teenage daughter, Alice Laird.

Gaby Evans is portrayed by Jessica Williams, and Liz is played by the fabulous Christa Miller.

And let's not forget Harrison Ford, who takes on the role of Dr. Paul Rhoades — a fellow therapist grappling with his own Parkinson's diagnosis.

Photo of Harrison Ford and Jason Segel
Source: @Apple TV/Youtube

Harrison Ford and Jason Segel star together in the comedy series 'Shrinking.'

The creative genius behind Shrinking, Bill Lawrence, has a history with Fox, having collaborated previously on Spin City. While details on Fox's character remain under wraps, fans can hardly contain their excitement, as this marks his first on-camera return since 2020's The Good Fight.

Fox opened up about his break from acting in a candid May 2023 interview with Empire, reminiscing about a pivotal moment that made him step back.

He recalled a scene from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood where Leonardo DiCaprio's character struggles to remember his lines — an experience that echoed his own.

"I cannot remember it anymore. Well, let's move on. It was peaceful," Fox reflected.

But life hasn't been easy for the Back to the Future icon. When candidly discussing his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease, he admitted, "I'm not gonna lie. It's getting harder. Every day it's tougher."

Yet his resilience shines through.

Photo of Aquinnah Fox, Esme Fox, Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox, Sam Fox and Schuyler Fox
Source: mega

Michael J. Fox is married to actress Tracy Pollan.

In April 2024, he set some rules if he were to return to the small screen. "I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges, if I could figure it out," he told Entertainment Tonight.

And when asked about his biggest life achievement, it's not his legendary career but his family that fills his heart with pride.

"My biggest goal, I think, was to raise a family," he shared, boasting about his four incredible kids — Sam, 35, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, both 30, and Esme, 23 — with his loving wife, Tracy Pollan.

His emotional journey has always been intertwined with the challenges faced by his family.

"It took me a while to get that it wasn't just about me," he expressed to People in October 2022. "If I break my arm, I'm dealing with my broken arm. But if you're the person who lives with and loves and supports the person with the broken arm, you've got to do everything."

Photo of Tracy Pollan, Michael J. Fox and Stevie Nicks.
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox has inspired many by speaking openly about his Parkinson’s journey.

Through his public battle with Parkinson's, Fox has become an inspiration, championing philanthropy and opening up about living with a disease that currently has no cure.

And as he stated in a powerful May 2023 interview with Variety, "I've won more awards and had more nominations since I announced my diagnosis. It may be that people feel bad for me, but I prefer to look at it as an acknowledgment for continuing to have a legitimate career."

