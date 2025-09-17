Jason Wahler Says He Has a 'Purpose' After 'Addiction Almost Took Everything From Me Multiple Times': 'I Am Really Happy'

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Wahler is happy to be open and honest about his addiction struggles, especially if it means it can help someone else. "This month really means a lot to me. Addiction almost took everything from me multiple times, and now I'm reaping the benefits of what recovery can do for somebody. I have an amazing family, an amazing wife. I love the life that I have. I am really happy with who I am. I'm comfortable in my own skin, and I have purpose and passion today," the reality star, 38, exclusively tells OK! in honor of September being National Recovery Month.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jasonwahler/instagram Jason Wahler faced substance issues while filming 'The Hills.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Hills alum, who is married to Ashley Wahler, was facing substance abuse issues while filming the MTV show from 2006 to 2008. He went to rehab multiple times, and his addiction almost drove him to suicide. Though he's faced some setbacks, including a relapse in 2018, he came out it on the other side and is now raising awareness about mental health and addiction.

Article continues below advertisement

"In regards to Recovery Month, I'm going to be sharing more about my story. Ashley plays a big part in my journey. It's encouraging people to know they're not alone in this process. There are so many people out there who are struggling with this, and the beauty behind it is, there's a way out," Jason, who shares three kids with Ashley, says. "There's a light at the end of the tunnel as long as you're willing and open and honest and in a place to take direction. This month, I'm excited about the work I am doing with Dr. Daniel Amen's. We're providing 30 scholarships for individuals — adolescent boys, ages 10 to young adult males, who are struggling with any form of mental health. We are providing scholarships to Amen Clinics. It's a full evaluation, which includes brain scans, diagnosis and treatment plans. I'm excited about that." The dad-of-three is happy to be transparent and honest with others because he wants to "create connectivity and realiability." "The biggest thing is to form that connection with somebody to let them know they are not alone in this process. I'm not a medical professional, doctor or psychiatrist, but I have lived through these experiences. I want to normalize the conversation and create a sense of relatability, which ultimately forms connectivity," he explains.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jasonwahler/instagram Jason Wahler shares three kids with his wife, Ashley.

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley has also been right by his side through it all. "One of the most important things is educating yourself about the disease of addiction and also finding people who can help you with the process," she explains. "For me, Al-Anon saved my life and just being around a bunch of women that had walked in my shoes and made it to the other side gave me hope. Addiction doesn't have to tear apart my family as much as I think it does. There is hope in recovery, and I think surrounding yourself with people who have been through it. It takes a village." "You can't do it alone, along with the fact that it is a family disease. The addict has a better success rate of being in recovery if the family member is also getting help themselves. I don't think that people realize that because we do play a part in the addict's recovery if we're taking care of ourselves," she adds. "It means putting ourselves first because that makes me become a better mom. It helps me become a better wife, so having those tools is incredible. I wish people knew there were tools out there to help them because it's an isolating and depressing place to be living with someone with active addiction."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The two, who got married in 2013, always try to keep a consistent routine so they check in with each other. "We'll lay in bed and basically catch up for 30 to 45 minutes. It's nice because it allows us to have that time together, reflect and connect and hear about each other's day. We can also address any issues or bring up things we need to discuss. We have that safe space," he shares. "But we're not perfect with that stuff! We also give ourselves grace because there's always room for improvement. There's times where we're really good at date nights and there's times we've fallen off."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jasonwahler/instagram Jason Wahler is 'passionate' about speaking about his addiction struggles.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Still, the pair do their best to stay in sync with each other. "There's things I do and incorporate into my life. I go to the gym, go to Bible study, go to church, work with a sponsor, go to meetings, all these things are non-negotiables to me. My number one priority is God, my number two priority is my recovery program and number three is my family. If it's not in that order, which I've seen personally, I can lose everything," he states. Additionally, Jason isn't afraid to sit down with his kids and talk about these tough topics since he didn't have that open space growing up in the '90s. "We started doing this with our oldest daughter, Delilah, years ago. We formulated questions with her at the end of the day. Each night, I asked her, 'What was good today? What can you improve upon? What are you grateful for? What is your goal?' Not only does she answer the questions, I answer them, too. As she's grown and become more age-appropriate, it's created this sense of safety and connection. She's already opened up to us about school. It's a long process, but I hope by the time she's 11, 12, 13, she'll be at a place where she feels like she can come to me and we can talk through whatever she is going through," he says.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Jason Wahler The star 'encourages' other people to seek professional help.