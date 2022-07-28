Jason Zucarri’s Benebbe: Taking The Confusion Out Of Health Insurance

Undeniably, employers who provide top-of-the-line health care for their employees are offering an invaluable benefit: a safety net that offers peace of mind, freedom from anxiety and a sense of general well-being. In fact, comprehensive health care is so important that it often becomes the decisive factor when an individual considers whether or not to accept a job offer.

There are many in our country who believe that health care is a basic human right. Yet universal health coverage still remains an elusive dream. Jason Zuccari, son of the founder of the Hamilton Insurance Agency, is turning that dream into a reality.

Zuccari knows that even with an availability of potential plans, the complex ins-and-outs of the U.S. healthcare system continue to cause headaches for both sides of the insurance equation. The trick is finding an insurance plan that can benefit both employers and their staff. Zuccari’s App Benebee has arrived at a solution. The innovative app provides cost efficient and effective software that has a track record of making everyone happy.

For any company that provides benefits for its employees, affordability is a primary issue. How can a company balance the strength of a particular plan against its cost?The task is so daunting many a conscientious boss has shied away from making a commitment.