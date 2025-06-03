'Teen Mom 2' Alum Javi Marroquin Blasts 'Calculated' Ex Kailyn Lowry as He Claims She Has a New Boyfriend After Elijah Scott Drama
Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin unleashed on his ex Kailyn Lowry in an explosive Instagram Live rant, revealing she left Elijah Scott — and now has a new boyfriend.
“I’m sick of [people saying], ‘Don’t do this on the internet,'” Marroquin told viewers who suggested he not spill details about his ex's life. “I’m sick of it because I stayed quiet for years…on the behavior that’s condoned. The behavior that’s condoned by you guys that follow this person. The behavior that’s enabled. So ‘don’t do it on the internet?’ This is the only way this is going to get through!”
Marroquin went on to reveal Lowry has a new man whom she is planning to move in with her now that Scott is allegedly out of the picture.
'It's Not Normal'
He then detailed how she showed up with her new man to their son Lincoln Marroquin’s soccer practice “40 minutes late.”
“Come to find out this person has been around since April, allegedly,” Javi shared. “I don’t care that she has a new boyfriend! I care that I am being told that he is moving — allegedly— close to the vicinity or the same house [as Kail]. I’m sure he’s had sleepovers. We’re adults. It’s mind-blowing to me that a mother could do this to her children. Not even just Lincoln. Now I’m speaking as a whole, all seven of them.” What Javi took issue with was how Lincoln has seen Kailyn with so many different men over the years.
“It’s not normal!” Javi said through tears. “Crazy, so crazy. And I’m tired of keeping my mouth shut for co-parenting. I’m tired of everyone in my DMs, ‘How is co-parenting with Lauren [Comeau] and Kail?’ It will never be OK, because we do not respect someone like [Kail] with those morals! With those actions, I do not respect someone like that. Just because I keep it civil and just because I can say hello to you at sporting events does not mean I respect you — nor do I want Lauren and [Kail] to have a relationship. That is why we will never co-parent. Lauren and I will never co-parent.”
'People Have to Grow Up'
He said he knows his son “will see her true colors,” but he doesn’t feel like he should have to “pick up the pieces."
“At some point, people have to grow up,” he added. “At some point you have to realize the damage you are doing to my son.”
Javi also shared how affected Lincoln was when Kailyn broke up with Elijah, saying he “cried in bed” to him over it.
“Now, knowing that, as a mother, how can you do the things you do?” Javi questioned. “Bring another man into his life. When did they break up, April? And what are we in, June? Not even two months?”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'My Son Can't Come to Live With Me'
Aside from the situation with men, Javi expressed how frustrated he is Kailyn won’t let their son relocate to Virginia with him.
“You’re telling me my son can’t come to live with me — and I’m only speaking on Lincoln — my son can’t come with me because he’s better off with you?” he shared. “How does that make sense? And I’m sick of it!”
Javi also revealed when Kailyn’s out of town, she still won’t let Lincoln stay with him, which blows his mind. In addition, he accused his ex of falling short in her responsibilities as a parent to Lincoln, noting, “I’ve been having my concerns. [She] doesn’t pick him up from school, is late to…[his] sporting events. She doesn’t know about Lincoln’s events, so an hour before game time I have to scramble around. Whatever.”
Javi Marroquin Continues to Call Out Kailyn Lowry
Additionally, he called Kailyn a “calculated” person and accused fans of thinking she’s a “great mom” when she “posts pictures after the fact.”
“All she does is post lies!” he exclaimed.
Javi wrapped with saying everything Kailyn’s ex Chris Lopez “has ever said has always been right."
He predicted Kailyn will likely file a lawsuit against him after his Instagram Live rant.
As of yet, Kailyn has not responded to what Javi revealed.