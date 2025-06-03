'Teen Mom 2' Alum Javi Marroquin Blasts 'Calculated' Ex Kailyn Lowry as He Claims She Has a New Boyfriend After Elijah Scott Drama

He then detailed how she showed up with her new man to their son Lincoln Marroquin’s soccer practice “40 minutes late.”

“Come to find out this person has been around since April, allegedly,” Javi shared. “I don’t care that she has a new boyfriend! I care that I am being told that he is moving — allegedly— close to the vicinity or the same house [as Kail]. I’m sure he’s had sleepovers. We’re adults. It’s mind-blowing to me that a mother could do this to her children. Not even just Lincoln. Now I’m speaking as a whole, all seven of them.” What Javi took issue with was how Lincoln has seen Kailyn with so many different men over the years.

“It’s not normal!” Javi said through tears. “Crazy, so crazy. And I’m tired of keeping my mouth shut for co-parenting. I’m tired of everyone in my DMs, ‘How is co-parenting with Lauren [Comeau] and Kail?’ It will never be OK, because we do not respect someone like [Kail] with those morals! With those actions, I do not respect someone like that. Just because I keep it civil and just because I can say hello to you at sporting events does not mean I respect you — nor do I want Lauren and [Kail] to have a relationship. That is why we will never co-parent. Lauren and I will never co-parent.”