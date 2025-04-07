Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott Blast Breakup Rumors as They Put on a United Front: 'Fake News'
Kailyn Lowry is denying reports she split from fiancé Elijah Scott amid rumors he cheated on her.
Lowry shared a minute-long clip of her and Scott staring into the camera and blinking, with the following text over the video: “When fake news hits the group chat.”
The post was captioned, "Wrapping up our Sunday reading about ourselves."
As OK! reported on March 21, a woman named Britt on TikTok accused Scott of having a one-night stand with her on a boat in May 2024.
She explained she was on a cruise when she met two men in an elevator, one of whom was Scott. After taking a “drunken nap,” she and her friend met up with the two men at the casino.
“We ended up going to the club that night, we ended up going in the hot tub,” she shared.
Since she just got out of a “very abusive” relationship, Britt admitted she was “looking for a rebound,” leading to her sleeping with him.
At the time, she said she didn’t do a “background check” and had no idea he was engaged to Lowry. When scrolling TikTok recently, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host came up in her "For You" page. In one of the videos, she noticed Scott and thought he looked “awfully familiar.”
On April 6, Instagram account @tm_chatter posted the following message claiming Lowry and Scott broke up: “Upon learning about #ElijahCruise2024 #KailLowry did allegedly confront Elijah with Britt’s tiktok storytime. He did allegedly confirm the TikTok’s to be accurate… meaning he owned up to his foul play. (Let me clear my throat before I continue and say this: A lot of y’all #KailLowry fans owe that Britt girl an apology and that apology needs to be AS LOUD AS the disrespect that y’all left in her comments.) Upon admitting to cheating, Kail allegedly punched Elijah directly in the middle of his face, packed his belongings and told him to get out. He allegedly did not put up any resistance to her demands and willingly went next door to his old home that had recently became vacant after a tenant had moved out weeks prior. Kail allegedly told him to take their 3 babies with him and he has allegedly had all 3 babies with him the majority (almost all) of the time since their return from Turks & Caicos, when this all allegedly went down."
The message continued: "Elijah also allegedly lost the benefit to the nanny care and he brings the babies to his mother’s house for childcare. (Please note that while this post has been confirmed by 2 independent sources, it is for entertainment & discussion purposes only.) #TeenMom #TeenMom2.”
Aside from that Instagram post, The Sun spoke to a source on April 4 who claimed the pair were no longer together.
“She is focusing on work, the kids and has the support of her friends during this time,” they dished, adding that a reconciliation could be possible one day as “tensions” were high at the moment. On March 26, the Teen Mom 2 alum shared a photo with podcast co-hosts Linside Chrisley and Becky Hayter, in which she was not wearing her engagement ring, further fueling rumors about her engagement.