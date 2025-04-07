Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott Blast Breakup Rumors as They Put on a United Front: 'Fake News'

Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott put on a united front as they blasted breakup rumors.

Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott appeared on TikTok together amid rumors he cheated.

Lowry shared a minute-long clip of her and Scott staring into the camera and blinking, with the following text over the video: “When fake news hits the group chat.”

The post was captioned, "Wrapping up our Sunday reading about ourselves."

As OK! reported on March 21, a woman named Britt on TikTok accused Scott of having a one-night stand with her on a boat in May 2024.

She explained she was on a cruise when she met two men in an elevator, one of whom was Scott. After taking a “drunken nap,” she and her friend met up with the two men at the casino.