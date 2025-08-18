or
Article continues below advertisement
Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau Reveal They're Expecting Baby No. 3

Composite Photo of Javi Marroquin, Lauren Comeau And Children
Source: @javim9/Instagram

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau announced they are expecting baby No. 3 months after their wedding.

Profile Image

Aug. 18 2025, Published 7:21 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Teen Mom star Javi Marroquin and his wife, Lauren Comeau are preparing to welcome a third child in their growing brood.

Just months after tying the knot, the couple announced that they are expecting.

Marroquin shared the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, August 17, posting a sweet photo of himself and Comeau beaming together. He wrote, "The best honeymoon souvenir. So grateful to be doing this again with you momma! You're the strongest woman I know and we are beyond lucky 😭❤️ love you more each day."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Javi Marroquin, Lauren Comeau And Children
Source: @javim9/Instagram

The couple shared their news with joyful Instagram posts.

Article continues below advertisement

In the photo, the couple cradles Comeau's baby bump, their smiles radiating joy.

Comeau took to her own Instagram to celebrate the pregnancy, sharing a similar snapshot, this time featuring their adorable children Maizee and Eli alongside son Lincoln, whom Marroquin shares with ex Kailyn Lowry.

She captioned her post, "Our grand finale 🫶🏼👶🏻♡."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Javi Marroquin, Lauren Comeau And Children
Source: @javim9/Instagram

Their children joined in the announcement with sweet family photos.

Article continues below advertisement

This exciting baby news comes just four months after Marroquin and Comeau exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on April 24. In the days following their wedding, Comeau posted a lovely photo of the couple walking on the beach in their wedding attire, captioning it simply, "𝟶𝟜.𝟸𝟼.𝟸𝟻 💍."

Marroquin proudly showcased his two sons in an April 29 post, sharing photos of the trio looking sharp in their suits. He wrote, "Three sharp-dressed men and one unforgettable day 🫶."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Javi Marroquin, Lauren Comeau And Children
Source: @javim9/Instagram

The baby news follows Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau's April wedding celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

Since their marriage, Marroquin has offered fans glimpses into their vibrant family life, including a rainy trip to Hershey Park and outings to baseball games — a far cry from the trials they faced years ago as a couple.

In 2021, Marroquin admitted to almost cheating on Comeau, and Lowry accused him of trying to hook up with her, resulting in a split. At one point police were called to their home after a verbal argument.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Javi Marroquin And Lauren Comeau
Source: @javim9/Instagram

Javi Marroquin And Lauren Comeau experienced past struggles before their happy milestone.

No arrests were made, but it was reported that the fight started after Lauren accused Javi of being unfaithful. Marroquin called the police because his sister came to the house and refused to leave without Eli, who was an infant at the time. There were also accusations of domestic disputes between the two.

On June 1, Marroquin shared a heartfelt message to Comeau on Instagram, posting another cherished moment from their wedding day. He expressed, "In the midst of the 16119283 we're trying to plan/coordinate, I thank God every night I get to call you my wife 🫶😍."

