Jax Taylor Reveals Cocaine Addiction — But Is Now '83 Days Sober': 'I'm Committed to My Recovery'

“I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine,” he continued. “It’s hard to say out loud. I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45. There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it.”

“I am an addict,” he announced on the March 4 episode of Alex Baskin ’s “Hot Mic” podcast.

Taylor noted fans suspected something was going on throughout the years.

“[They] could kind of tell that I was on something,” he said. “Obviously production and [other] people, they didn’t know what I was doing. Everything I was doing was on my own but I was just on that train and I couldn’t get off.”

Aside from stopping doing cocaine, Taylor revealed he’s cut out another substance — alcohol.

“People ask you, ‘Do you have an alcohol problem too?’” he stated. “I don’t necessarily think I have an alcohol problem but the two go hand in hand. I can’t do cocaine without drinking. So I just gave up both. I’m proud to say I’m 83 days sober right now, which is the longest I’ve ever gone in my life without either.”