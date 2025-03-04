or
Jax Taylor Reveals Cocaine Addiction — But Is Now '83 Days Sober': 'I'm Committed to My Recovery'

Photo of Jax Taylor
Source: MEGA

'The Valley' star Jax Taylor revealed he has a cocaine addiction during a new podcast.

By:

March 4 2025, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

The Valley star Jax Taylor is coming clean, confessing he’s been battling a cocaine addiction for years.

Photo of Jax Taylor
Source: MEGEA

Jax Taylor revealed he has 'substance issues.'

“I am an addict,” he announced on the March 4 episode of Alex Baskin’s “Hot Mic” podcast.

“I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine,” he continued. “It’s hard to say out loud. I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45. There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it.”

Photo of Jax Taylor
Source: MEGA

Jax Talyor has stopped drinking alcohol.

Taylor noted fans suspected something was going on throughout the years.

“[They] could kind of tell that I was on something,” he said. “Obviously production and [other] people, they didn’t know what I was doing. Everything I was doing was on my own but I was just on that train and I couldn’t get off.”

Aside from stopping doing cocaine, Taylor revealed he’s cut out another substance — alcohol.

“People ask you, ‘Do you have an alcohol problem too?’” he stated. “I don’t necessarily think I have an alcohol problem but the two go hand in hand. I can’t do cocaine without drinking. So I just gave up both. I’m proud to say I’m 83 days sober right now, which is the longest I’ve ever gone in my life without either.”

Jax Taylor

Photo of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor is going through a divorce from Brittany Cartwright.

As a recovering addict in the limelight, Taylor revealed he will discuss his substance issues further on his “In The Mind of a Man” podcast.

“I just want to let people know this is a really, really tough disease and it’s a really tough sickness,” he elaborated. “I’ve never said this in my life. So to come out and say that I have an addiction [and] that I have a sickness that I have to work on the rest of my life is a really big deal for me. Obviously, it’s a huge weight lifted off my shoulders.”

In the midst of his podcast interview, the famous reality star also spoke to Us Weekly about his life today.

Photo of Jax Taylor
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor said he depended on drugs and alcohol to cope with ongoing issues.

“For many years I’ve depended on alcohol and drugs as a way to cope and mask many deeper issues,” he shared. “This past year has been the hardest year of my life but also the most eye opening and transformative. Coming to terms with my many mental health challenges and being honest about my addiction — both with myself and others has been a crucial part of my healing. It’s been a day-by-day process, but I’m committed to my recovery and working towards a healthier future in order to be a better person and someone my son will be proud of one day.”

Taylor is currently going through a divorce from Brittany Cartwright.

