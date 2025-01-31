Single Brittany Cartwright Not Looking for Anything 'Serious' Following Divorce From Ex Jax Taylor: 'I'm Definitely Having Fun'

When asked if she was dating anyone, the mother-of-one — who shares son Cruz, 4, with the Vanderpump Rules OG — spilled, “Nothing serious. I’m just having fun and taking things as they come, just trying to figure out what's next for me. I’m definitely having fun. I have some crushes.”

Cartwright and Taylor originally tied the knot in 2019 and announced their split via their podcast early last year. After separating for six months, Cartwright filed for divorce in August 2024, requesting primary custody of their son.

Now that it’s almost been a year since their breakup, the celeb knows what she wants in her next partner.