Single Brittany Cartwright Not Looking for Anything 'Serious' Following Divorce From Ex Jax Taylor: 'I'm Definitely Having Fun'
Brittany Cartwright is ready for her next fling!
While exclusively speaking with OK! to promote Charmin’s #PreventTheDump campaign, the newly single reality TV star, 36, revealed how her love life is going after her February 2024 split from ex Jax Taylor.
When asked if she was dating anyone, the mother-of-one — who shares son Cruz, 4, with the Vanderpump Rules OG — spilled, “Nothing serious. I’m just having fun and taking things as they come, just trying to figure out what's next for me. I’m definitely having fun. I have some crushes.”
Cartwright and Taylor originally tied the knot in 2019 and announced their split via their podcast early last year. After separating for six months, Cartwright filed for divorce in August 2024, requesting primary custody of their son.
Now that it’s almost been a year since their breakup, the celeb knows what she wants in her next partner.
“I’m definitely looking for somebody fun, makes me laugh and is easygoing. Also, somebody who is family-oriented and realizes that my son is gonna be most important no matter what. Just someone funny that I can enjoy my time with,” she stated.
“I'm not looking to be in a relationship right now. I just really wanna have fun,” she reiterated.
The star noted it doesn’t take much to impress her on a first date, as she just wants a potential suitor to “put in the effort to make something special.”
“It does not have to be a fancy bougie dinner. It could be a picnic, it could be a drive-in,” she said of her ideal date night.
As for how she’s finding romance, Cartwright gushed about her favorite wingman — a.k.a The Valley costar Zack Wickham.
“All my friends are great at trying to help me, especially Zack. Zack has no filters, so if we're out somewhere and he knows I think the guy is hot, he will probably walk right up to them,” she dished. “[All my friends] are supportive of me and they've all been there for me, like Michelle [Lally], Janet [Caperna], Kristen [Doute]. They just have my back and want me to be happy.”
On top of getting back into the dating pool, Cartwright has been focusing on her son during this difficult last year.
The Bravolebrity gushed over Cruz, noting how he gets his “chill” demeanor from her, adding it’s “definitely not from his father.” The brunette beauty also shared how she thinks Cruz “looks so much like me. He has my eye shape, my nose,” while admitting he got “Jax’s eyes and maybe like a little bit of his chin shape, but his demeanor is so freaking sweet.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Cartwright gushed over her partnership with Charmin’s #PreventTheDump campaign, which revealed 76 percent of Americans consider premium toilet paper a green flag.
“I love this campaign. Many people agree that you find red flags in people's bathrooms and I think having Charmin is a green flag,” she said.