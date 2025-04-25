Jax Taylor Insists 'Little Boy' Tom Sandoval Needs 'Rehab' in Unearthed Cameo Rant About Scandoval

The user who shared it mentioned they were “sitting on this” for two years, adding they “did not mention a single word about Scandoval/Tom/Ariana in the Cameo instructions to him,” but rather asked him to talk about James [Kennedy].

“I wish I could drag James Kennedy a little bit,” Taylor shared, “but I’m not gonna lie. I’m starting to like the guy. We’ve gotten closer a little bit over the past six months. He’s not that bad of a guy. He’s basically me when I was that age, and I can’t blame him for that. He’s just having fun, doing his thing, being single, making money, being a DJ — and that’s all you can ask for… I really can’t hate on him because I did a lot worse when I was his age.”