Jax Taylor Insists 'Little Boy' Tom Sandoval Needs 'Rehab' in Unearthed Cameo Rant About Scandoval

Composite photo of Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor insisted Tom Sandoval needs 'rehab' in an unearthed Cameo rant regarding Scandoval.

By:

April 25 2025, Published 10:10 a.m. ET

A cameo video of Jax Taylor from two years ago was recently shared on TikTok in which he went on a wild rant about Scandoval, the Vanderpump Rules scandal where Tom Sandoval was outed for cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss.

Source: @meggsandpancakes/TikTok

Jax Taylor went off about Scandoval in a Cameo video.

Photo of Jax Taylor
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor unleashed on Tom Sandoval on Cameo even though he wasn't asked about him by the person who purchased the video.

The user who shared it mentioned they were “sitting on this” for two years, adding they “did not mention a single word about Scandoval/Tom/Ariana in the Cameo instructions to him,” but rather asked him to talk about James [Kennedy].

“I wish I could drag James Kennedy a little bit,” Taylor shared, “but I’m not gonna lie. I’m starting to like the guy. We’ve gotten closer a little bit over the past six months. He’s not that bad of a guy. He’s basically me when I was that age, and I can’t blame him for that. He’s just having fun, doing his thing, being single, making money, being a DJ — and that’s all you can ask for… I really can’t hate on him because I did a lot worse when I was his age.”

Photo of James Kennedy
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor said he was 'starting to like' James Kennedy.

Jax Taylor

Taylor then randomly turned the conversation to Sandoval, noting he’s “a guy that needs a little bit of guidance.”

“I don’t want to drag him too much because I think the whole world is already dragging him,” Taylor continued, “but he is who he is. I’ve been down that path that he’s been on. The difference, I like to say, is his lack of empathy. It bothers me. And the way he’s gone about this. And the way he’s treating his friend Tom Schwartz. I think that is the biggest problem I have.”

Photo of Ariana Madix
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor stated he gets along with Ariana Madix now 'more than ever.'

Taylor explained Sandoval “dragging” Schwartz, Sandoval’s best friend and business partner, “into a mess” Sandoval was involved in and “not taking ownership and responsibility and owning up as a man” was problematic.

“That’s the big key there,” he elaborated. “He’s not a man. He’s a little boy. I don’t even think he’s that. I don’t think he even knows what he is, to be honest. I just think he’s got a lot of problems and he needs to go to a rehab or some kind of facility and reevaluate his life a little bit because what he did is not cool.”

Photo of Tom Sandoval
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor claimed Tom Sandoval is a 'little boy' who needs to 'reevaluate his life.'

Taylor noted him and Madix “never really got along,” but they are closer now, as she’s “a different person" today.

“The whole world’s talking about it,” Taylor concluded about Scandoval. “I’m f------ tired of talking about it. I could care less anymore. I know what’s real and what’s not. Hopefully we can all move on from this.”

