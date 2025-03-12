Tom Sandoval Wants People to 'Move on' From Scandoval: It's Time to 'Leave That Stuff in the Past'

While Sandoval told Us Weekly he’s still “sorry" about cheating on Ariana Madix with her friend Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, he's ready for the next chapter to begin. “Whether people agree with me or not, that’s on them,” he shared. “But it has been an extremely rough backlash, and I understand [where they are coming from]. Obviously, I want people to move on. Ariana has moved on, I’ve moved on, we’re all moving on.”

Amid the contentious situation, Sandoval became known as “the most hated man in America," but he's eager to "leave that stuff in the past."

“I’m sure there’s still people out there who hold on to that — I know there are — but the hate has died down for sure. Whether they’re laughing with me [or] laughing at me, at least they’re laughing, and that’s what I love," he continued.