Tom Sandoval Wants People to 'Move on' From Scandoval: It's Time to 'Leave That Stuff in the Past'
Tom Sandoval is making it clear he’s ready for people to move on from Scandoval — for good.
While Sandoval told Us Weekly he’s still “sorry" about cheating on Ariana Madix with her friend Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, he's ready for the next chapter to begin. “Whether people agree with me or not, that’s on them,” he shared. “But it has been an extremely rough backlash, and I understand [where they are coming from]. Obviously, I want people to move on. Ariana has moved on, I’ve moved on, we’re all moving on.”
Amid the contentious situation, Sandoval became known as “the most hated man in America," but he's eager to "leave that stuff in the past."
“I’m sure there’s still people out there who hold on to that — I know there are — but the hate has died down for sure. Whether they’re laughing with me [or] laughing at me, at least they’re laughing, and that’s what I love," he continued.
Although he noted he “can’t predict the future” in terms of people always associating him with cheating on Madix, he believes his appearance on Season 3 of The Traitors “helped people to see him in a different light.”
“It’s been amazing, and I’m excited for people to see all the things that I’m gonna do in the future and for all of us collectively to move on,” he added.
While he was “excited to play the game,” he “was worried” about how other contestants and the public would react to him given his sordid past, knowing he’d “get a lot of mixed reactions.”
“[But] when I was filming it, I knew I worked really hard and contributed, so I’d be considered a strong player, at least when it comes to the challenges,” he detailed.
- Tom Sandoval Is 'So Sick and Tired of Being Painted as This Villain' After Scandal: 'He Wants to Move On'
- 'I Felt Like I Was Her Gay BFF': Tom Sandoval Says He & Ariana Madix 'Put on a Front' While Filming
- Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Are 'In Love' As Cheating Scandal Blows Up: 'They Have Fallen Hard'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sandoval has also found love again, as he is dating model Victoria Lee Robinson.
“We work very well, we have similar goals, and it feels like we could really grow together,” he elaborated. “I feel so fortunate and lucky to have her in my life. She’s been my rock and stuck by me.”
When the pair started dating, many were critical of the relationship, questioning how she could ever trust someone who had such a public cheating scandal. Sandoval noted had to "work hard" to prove he's a different person.
“I’m not the same person that I used to be,” Sandoval, who said he's going to "therapy" and "developing much better habits," said. “I don’t do the same things I used to do. It’s important for her to feel secure and loved. I’ve also calmed down when it comes to going out. I don’t want to put myself in situations that, you know, don’t look appropriate. It’s tough too because people try to pull s---, [so] I just avoid those situations altogether.”