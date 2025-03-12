or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Tom Sandoval
OK LogoREALITY TV

Tom Sandoval Wants People to 'Move on' From Scandoval: It's Time to 'Leave That Stuff in the Past'

Photo of Tom Sandoval
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval wants people to 'move on' from Scandoval.

By:

March 12 2025, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Tom Sandoval is making it clear he’s ready for people to move on from Scandoval — for good.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tom Sandoval
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval was outed for cheating on Ariana Madix in March 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

While Sandoval told Us Weekly he’s still “sorry" about cheating on Ariana Madix with her friend Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, he's ready for the next chapter to begin. “Whether people agree with me or not, that’s on them,” he shared. “But it has been an extremely rough backlash, and I understand [where they are coming from]. Obviously, I want people to move on. Ariana has moved on, I’ve moved on, we’re all moving on.”

Amid the contentious situation, Sandoval became known as “the most hated man in America," but he's eager to "leave that stuff in the past."

“I’m sure there’s still people out there who hold on to that — I know there are — but the hate has died down for sure. Whether they’re laughing with me [or] laughing at me, at least they’re laughing, and that’s what I love," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were together for nine years.

Article continues below advertisement

Although he noted he “can’t predict the future” in terms of people always associating him with cheating on Madix, he believes his appearance on Season 3 of The Traitors “helped people to see him in a different light.”

“It’s been amazing, and I’m excited for people to see all the things that I’m gonna do in the future and for all of us collectively to move on,” he added.

While he was “excited to play the game,” he “was worried” about how other contestants and the public would react to him given his sordid past, knowing he’d “get a lot of mixed reactions.”

“[But] when I was filming it, I knew I worked really hard and contributed, so I’d be considered a strong player, at least when it comes to the challenges,” he detailed.

MORE ON:
Tom Sandoval

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tom Sandoval
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval believes his appearance on 'The Traitors' 'helped people to see him in a different light.'

Article continues below advertisement

Sandoval has also found love again, as he is dating model Victoria Lee Robinson.

“We work very well, we have similar goals, and it feels like we could really grow together,” he elaborated. “I feel so fortunate and lucky to have her in my life. She’s been my rock and stuck by me.”

When the pair started dating, many were critical of the relationship, questioning how she could ever trust someone who had such a public cheating scandal. Sandoval noted had to "work hard" to prove he's a different person.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Tom Sandoval
Source: MEGA

Tom Sandoval is currently dating Victoria Lee Robinson.

“I’m not the same person that I used to be,” Sandoval, who said he's going to "therapy" and "developing much better habits," said. “I don’t do the same things I used to do. It’s important for her to feel secure and loved. I’ve also calmed down when it comes to going out. I don’t want to put myself in situations that, you know, don’t look appropriate. It’s tough too because people try to pull s---, [so] I just avoid those situations altogether.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.