Jaxx Fontaine D’ Eau Woofs on The Much-Needed High-Quality Spring Water for Furry Family Members
Luxury isn’t just for humans anymore—their furry friends are getting in on the action, too. From designer collars to high-end doggy fashion, the luxury pet market is booming. In 2023 alone, the global pet care industry reached about USD 227 billion and is projected to reach about USD 340 billion by 2029, which shows the notable surge in premium and luxury pet products. Even iconic magazines like Vogue have taken notice, launching their ‘Dogue’ series to showcase the latest trends in canine couture. But what’s driving this trend, and why are more pet owners willing to splurge on luxury items for their dogs?
To understand the psychology behind the luxury pet market, one needs to first look at the changing relationship between humans and their pets. Modern pet ownership has transformed into what many now call ‘pet parenting.’ Pets are no longer just companions; they are often viewed as family members deserving of the same love, care, and quality of life as humans. This shift has led to a new phenomenon where people want to pamper their pets with the same luxuries they indulge in themselves. Research indicates that during the pandemic, feelings of isolation and anxiety led people to seek solace in their pets. As a result, spending on pet wellness and luxury items skyrocketed, driven by a desire to ensure their beloved pets live healthy and comfortable lives.
Beyond psychological factors, the luxury pet market is also being shaped by the growing awareness around health and safety. This is why Jaxx Fontaine D’ Eau founder, Tiana Barron, is leading the charge in this space. Her company, which offers bottled spring water for dogs, might initially sound frivolous, but she argues that it is a necessity, given today’s environment. “We live in a different world now,” she says, “Years ago, dogs could probably eat and drink anything. However, today, just like humans, they’ve become more susceptible to illnesses. You can’t let your dog drink out of public water bowls and assume it’s safe anymore.”
Luxury pet products are evolving from an indulgence into a necessity due to the changing environment around pet health. According to a study by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 82 million U.S. households own a pet, out of which millennials make up the largest group of pet owners. Millennials, known for their focus on wellness, sustainability, and experiences, are also more geared towards investing in high-quality, health-oriented pet products. For them and the newer generations, it is not just about pampering; it is about protecting their pets from the unseen dangers of modern living, such as environmental toxins, pollutants, and bacteria.
Tiana shares the first incident she encountered when her own dog, Jaxx, fell ill from drinking contaminated street water. “When I first rescued Jaxx from the hurricane in Texas, we were living in Los Angeles, and he got sick just from sipping water from a sidewalk bowl,” she recalls. She had always given bottled water to her previous dogs, hence she never faced this. She further shares, “The vet told me it was common, even in high-end neighborhoods, because of all the pollutants and bacteria.” The experience sparked her research into the best hydration options for dogs, ultimately leading her to natural spring water.
Today, Jaxx Fontaine D’ Eau is Palomar Mountain’s award-winning Champagne of spring bottled water for dogs, packaged in eco-friendly aluminum, reducing the risk of harmful chemicals leaching into the water. This dual focus on pet wellness and environmental sustainability sets the brand apart in a crowded market.
This luxury pet product highlights the broader trend—what was once seen as an over-the-top indulgence is now becoming a must-have for conscientious pet parents. Just as the concept of ‘clean' and ‘organic eating’ for humans has shifted from fad to mainstream, ensuring dogs have access to clean, pure water is no longer viewed as extravagant but essential. Many dogs today suffer from allergies, sensitive stomachs, and skin conditions exacerbated by poor-quality water. Offering high-quality options that are safe and free from contaminants is essential in promoting their long-term health.
What is the appeal of this water beyond health benefits? Part of it is the emotional bond between owners and their pets. Dogs have become emotional refuges, offering unconditional love and comfort in today’s unstable world. “A dog is almost like a baby,” Tiana notes. “It’s a different need. They get you out of yourself and help you look beyond all the ugly things on the planet. You see this little creature that loves you and understands as soon as you are in a different mood.” In return, owners want to show their love through experiences that mirror their own—whether that’s ‘splurging’ on a custom doggy wardrobe, gourmet treats, or a bottle of Jaxx’s signature spring water.
This extends to the experiences pet parents seek out. Upscale, dog-friendly hotels, spas, and restaurants are constantly catering to pets, offering amenities like doggy menus—the famous puppuccinos—and plush pet beds. So why not the clean natural spring water? “Your dog should be greeted just like you would,” Tiana insists. “If you’re staying at a five-star hotel, why should your dog get any less? This should be part of their first-class treatment—their version of Champagne.” Jaxx Fontaine D’ Eau is currently targeting these upscale venues, offering a product that fits seamlessly into the lifestyle of a well-traveled, pampered pooch. “Imagine checking into a luxury hotel and being offered a glass of champagne while your dog is presented with a bottle of Jaxx and some gourmet dog treats,” she says. “It’s about elevating the experience for the dog and the owner.”
Despite the premium positioning of Jaxx Fontaine D’ Eau, Tiana’s mission is rooted in a deep sense of care and philanthropy. A portion of every bottle sold goes to “Unconditional” Rescue in Laguna Beach, a nonprofit that specializes in caring for senior and handicapped dogs—the very pets that are often overlooked by adopters. “These dogs are the most vulnerable, and supporting them was a natural choice for us,” Tiana says, reflecting on her cause beyond just profits. “It’s about creating a better world where we care for the most vulnerable beings—animals included.”