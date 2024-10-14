Jaxx Fontaine D’ Eau Woofs on The Much-Needed High-Quality Spring Water for Furry Family Members

To understand the psychology behind the luxury pet market, one needs to first look at the changing relationship between humans and their pets. Modern pet ownership has transformed into what many now call ‘pet parenting.’ Pets are no longer just companions; they are often viewed as family members deserving of the same love, care, and quality of life as humans. This shift has led to a new phenomenon where people want to pamper their pets with the same luxuries they indulge in themselves. Research indicates that during the pandemic, feelings of isolation and anxiety led people to seek solace in their pets. As a result, spending on pet wellness and luxury items skyrocketed, driven by a desire to ensure their beloved pets live healthy and comfortable lives.

Beyond psychological factors, the luxury pet market is also being shaped by the growing awareness around health and safety. This is why Jaxx Fontaine D’ Eau founder, Tiana Barron, is leading the charge in this space. Her company, which offers bottled spring water for dogs, might initially sound frivolous, but she argues that it is a necessity, given today’s environment. “We live in a different world now,” she says, “Years ago, dogs could probably eat and drink anything. However, today, just like humans, they’ve become more susceptible to illnesses. You can’t let your dog drink out of public water bowls and assume it’s safe anymore.”