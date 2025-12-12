J.D. Vance Dragged for Awkwardly Inserting Himself in Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's Feud: 'Still Don't Like You'
Dec. 12 2025, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
The internet is roasting J.D. Vance after the vice president randomly chimed in on an ongoing feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B with a random X post on Tuesday, December 10.
Months after the rappers exchanged fiery shots in a social media war, the politician, 41, replied to Minaj's since-deleted X post of a laughing Chucky doll with the caption "Vance > Rants," seemingly comparing Vance to former VP Kamala Harris, 61.
On Wednesday, December 10, Vance showed his mutual support for the "Beez in the Trap" rapper, 43, responding, "Nicki>Cardi."
Social Media Reacts to J.D. Vance's 'Nicki>Cardi' Post
Fellow X users were quick to notice the response and had a field day trolling Vance for inserting himself in the women's drama.
One critic of Vance admittedly found his post funny but made sure to note, "still don't like you."
Another wrote, "The year is 2025 and a would-be VP is debating Nicki vs Cardi with a Chucky meme… this timeline is wild."
A third addressed Vance directly, quipping, "You’re a 41 year old man," while a fourth noted he's "married with kids doing this."
A fifth added, "Buddy get to work. This ain't it."
Another person compared Vance to "a 14-year-old Barb in 2018," while slamming him for not doing his job.
"The concept of the vice president tweeting about celebrity beef when he needs to be figuring out why my five items at the grocery store is $60+," someone else wrote.
Nicki Minaj Shades California Governor Gavin Newsom
The "Barbie World" rapper then took to X again on Thursday, December 11, to throw shade at Gavin Newsom.
"The Vance > The Gav Nots," she wrote, pitting the vice president and California's governor, 48, against each other.
In a subsequent post, Minaj further praised Vance, writing, "Nothing brings me joy like the Vance memes & knowing he leaned into it like a boss."
She added, "But make no mistake, Vance is an assassin. Don't debate him. On anything. Quick as a computer. Maybe quicker. He's the best blend I've ever seen of us&them."
Did Cardi B Respond to J.D. Vance's Support of Nicki Minaj?
Cardi, 33, also acknowledged Vance's viral post on Thursday, but kept her response to the conversation short and sweet.
Seemingly unbothered, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker simply wrote, "I'm sooo famous."
What Led to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's Latest Beef?
The long-standing feud between Cardi and Minaj was reignited on Monday, September 29, when the latter joked that the "I Like It" rapper's new Am I the Drama album (released on September 19) cost just "$4.99."
The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper dubbed Cardi "Barney Dangerous" and claimed she was "Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy," referring to Cardi's pregnancy.
Cardi replied by taking a shot at Minaj's brother, writing, "Your bro be touching 12 year olds."
Jelani Maraj, 47, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in January 2020 for repeatedly raping his stepdaughter.