J.D. Vance Dragged for Awkwardly Inserting Himself in Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's Feud: 'Still Don't Like You'

Article continues below advertisement

The internet is roasting J.D. Vance after the vice president randomly chimed in on an ongoing feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B with a random X post on Tuesday, December 10. Months after the rappers exchanged fiery shots in a social media war, the politician, 41, replied to Minaj's since-deleted X post of a laughing Chucky doll with the caption "Vance > Rants," seemingly comparing Vance to former VP Kamala Harris, 61. On Wednesday, December 10, Vance showed his mutual support for the "Beez in the Trap" rapper, 43, responding, "Nicki>Cardi."

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Reacts to J.D. Vance's 'Nicki>Cardi' Post

Source: @jdvance/X The vice president expressed his support for Nicki Minaj amid her feud with Cardi B with a response on X.

Fellow X users were quick to notice the response and had a field day trolling Vance for inserting himself in the women's drama. One critic of Vance admittedly found his post funny but made sure to note, "still don't like you." Another wrote, "The year is 2025 and a would-be VP is debating Nicki vs Cardi with a Chucky meme… this timeline is wild." A third addressed Vance directly, quipping, "You’re a 41 year old man," while a fourth noted he's "married with kids doing this." A fifth added, "Buddy get to work. This ain't it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bardismedia/x Social media users are bashing J.D. Vance for involving himself in the feud.

Another person compared Vance to "a 14-year-old Barb in 2018," while slamming him for not doing his job. "The concept of the vice president tweeting about celebrity beef when he needs to be figuring out why my five items at the grocery store is $60+," someone else wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj Shades California Governor Gavin Newsom

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @nickiminaj/x Nicki Minaj pitted J.D. Vance against Gavin Newsom in a new post on Thursday, December 11.

The "Barbie World" rapper then took to X again on Thursday, December 11, to throw shade at Gavin Newsom. "The Vance > The Gav Nots," she wrote, pitting the vice president and California's governor, 48, against each other. In a subsequent post, Minaj further praised Vance, writing, "Nothing brings me joy like the Vance memes & knowing he leaned into it like a boss." She added, "But make no mistake, Vance is an assassin. Don't debate him. On anything. Quick as a computer. Maybe quicker. He's the best blend I've ever seen of us&them."

Article continues below advertisement

Did Cardi B Respond to J.D. Vance's Support of Nicki Minaj?

Source: mega Cardi B appeared unbothered by J.D. Vance's support of Nicki Minaj.

Cardi, 33, also acknowledged Vance's viral post on Thursday, but kept her response to the conversation short and sweet. Seemingly unbothered, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker simply wrote, "I'm sooo famous."

Article continues below advertisement

What Led to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's Latest Beef?

Source: mega Nicki Minaj reignited her feud with Cardi B after the release of the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker's new album in September.