or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Cardi B
OK LogoNEWS

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Exchange Fiery Shots in Social Media War After Years-Long Feud

Photo of Cardi B and Nicki Minaj
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj couldn’t help but reignite her feud with fellow rapper Cardi B on social media following the release of the 'Bodak Yellow' artist’s new album.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 30 2025, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj just reignited her feud with Cardi B following the release of the latter's new album.

The drama began on Monday, September 29, after Minaj, 42, addressed Cardi’s Am I the Drama album — which was released on September 19 — by jokingly tweeting and deleting a post that claimed the disc cost just “$4.99.”

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj Called Out Cardi B

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nicki Minaj jokingly called Cardi B 'Barney Dangerous.'
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj jokingly called Cardi B 'Barney Dangerous.'

Minaj dubbed Cardi, 32, "Barney Dangerous,” calling her out as someone who “raps like” the purple dinosaur, and twisted her enemy's own “Magnet” lyrics into a sharp diss.

“Abcdefgeeeeeeee / Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy,” Minaj wrote, referencing Cardi’s pregnancy with football player Stefon Diggs. “RUNNING TRAINS / Barefoot, still smellyyyyy / Still. You. Could. Not. outsell. Meeeeee.”

Cardi replied swiftly, tweeting, “The power I have … make these b------ come out of rehab everytime. Go to your f------ room,” before seemingly calling Minaj “Cocaine Barbie.”

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj Shaded Cardi B's Pregnancy

Photo of Nicki Minaj shaded Cardi B's pregnancy with Stefon Diggs.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj shaded Cardi B's pregnancy with Stefon Diggs.

“A B C D E F G / Your man have to snatch P---- / P---- taste like honey comb / Your bro be touching 12 year olds,” Cardi tweeted over her own altered “Magnet” lyrics, taking a shot at Minaj’s incarcerated brother Jelani Minaj’s 2017 child rape conviction.

Cardi then slammed Minaj for comparing herself to a newer rapper, emphasizing she should be likening herself to the veteran "peers" in the industry, like Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

MORE ON:
Cardi B

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Cardi B Clapped Back

Photo of Cardi B slammed Nicki Minaj for comparing herself to her.
Source: MEGA

Cardi B slammed Nicki Minaj for comparing herself to her.

“Why you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is. You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time,” Cardi wrote. “Those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them… I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???”

In addition, she slammed Minaj for speaking ill about her pregnancy, adding, “Like you wasn’t going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn’t reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs. NOT ALLEGEDLY…Lord protect my babies.”

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's Feud Dates Back Years

Photo of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's feud dates back years into 2018.
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's feud dates back years into 2018.

Minaj and Cardi’s feud runs deep, with the two rappers getting into an infamous altercation during New York Fashion Week in 2018, where Cardi allegedly threw a shoe at her foe.

"It was so fast! I heard someone screaming — everyone recognized Cardi's voice — people either got out of the way or took out their phones and started filming,” an eyewitness revealed at the time. “Nicki was surrounded by a bunch of guards and barely even looked at her. Next thing you know, shoes were flying and Cardi was on her way out."

Since the altercation, the pair have accused each other of song leaks, released diss tracks and continued to trade shots on social media platforms.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.