Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Exchange Fiery Shots in Social Media War After Years-Long Feud
Sept. 30 2025, Published 4:22 p.m. ET
Nicki Minaj just reignited her feud with Cardi B following the release of the latter's new album.
The drama began on Monday, September 29, after Minaj, 42, addressed Cardi’s Am I the Drama album — which was released on September 19 — by jokingly tweeting and deleting a post that claimed the disc cost just “$4.99.”
Nicki Minaj Called Out Cardi B
Minaj dubbed Cardi, 32, "Barney Dangerous,” calling her out as someone who “raps like” the purple dinosaur, and twisted her enemy's own “Magnet” lyrics into a sharp diss.
“Abcdefgeeeeeeee / Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy,” Minaj wrote, referencing Cardi’s pregnancy with football player Stefon Diggs. “RUNNING TRAINS / Barefoot, still smellyyyyy / Still. You. Could. Not. outsell. Meeeeee.”
Cardi replied swiftly, tweeting, “The power I have … make these b------ come out of rehab everytime. Go to your f------ room,” before seemingly calling Minaj “Cocaine Barbie.”
Nicki Minaj Shaded Cardi B's Pregnancy
“A B C D E F G / Your man have to snatch P---- / P---- taste like honey comb / Your bro be touching 12 year olds,” Cardi tweeted over her own altered “Magnet” lyrics, taking a shot at Minaj’s incarcerated brother Jelani Minaj’s 2017 child rape conviction.
Cardi then slammed Minaj for comparing herself to a newer rapper, emphasizing she should be likening herself to the veteran "peers" in the industry, like Rihanna and Taylor Swift.
Cardi B Clapped Back
“Why you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is. You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time,” Cardi wrote. “Those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them… I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???”
In addition, she slammed Minaj for speaking ill about her pregnancy, adding, “Like you wasn’t going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn’t reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs. NOT ALLEGEDLY…Lord protect my babies.”
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's Feud Dates Back Years
Minaj and Cardi’s feud runs deep, with the two rappers getting into an infamous altercation during New York Fashion Week in 2018, where Cardi allegedly threw a shoe at her foe.
"It was so fast! I heard someone screaming — everyone recognized Cardi's voice — people either got out of the way or took out their phones and started filming,” an eyewitness revealed at the time. “Nicki was surrounded by a bunch of guards and barely even looked at her. Next thing you know, shoes were flying and Cardi was on her way out."
Since the altercation, the pair have accused each other of song leaks, released diss tracks and continued to trade shots on social media platforms.