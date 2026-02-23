J.D. Vance Faces Backlash at the Olympics Amid Traffic Chaos and Food Plane Rumors
Vice President J.D. Vance’s visit to Milan during the 2026 Winter Olympics has sparked significant controversy.
His arrival, meant to support American athletes, instead brought logistical challenges that many claim interfered with the Games.
Reports indicate that a motorcade of Chevy Suburbans struggled to navigate Milan's narrow streets, designed for smaller vehicles. This situation resulted in traffic jams that not only inconvenienced locals but also disrupted athlete preparations.
Alysa Liu, a U.S. figure skater, faced a particularly harrowing experience due to the motorcade.
Her coach, Phillip DiGuglielmo, shared with The Washington Post that Liu “almost didn’t make it” to her event because of the gridlock caused by Vance’s entourage. While she ultimately performed well, finishing second in the short program, the stress of the situation raises questions about the impact of high-level politics on athletes.
Public reaction to Vance’s presence has been overwhelmingly negative. A viral tweet voiced gratitude to those who booed him during the Olympics, reflecting a broader dissatisfaction with his visit.
Amid the chaos, rumors began swirling online about a “food plane” accompanying Vance, with claims that a fleet of 14 aircraft transported food supplies. This speculation caught the attention of many, painting a picture of American excess in a city renowned for its culinary offerings.
Vance’s office responded to these rumors, stating they were “ridiculous and categorically false.” A spokesperson clarified that the vice president and his family dined at official events and local restaurants during their visit.
However, the backlash continued. During the opening ceremony, the crowd greeted Vance and his wife, Usha, with audible boos, marking a stark contrast to the expected applause for American representatives.