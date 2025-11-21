Who Is J.D. Vance's Wife Usha? 5 Things to Know About the Second Lady of the United States

Article continues below advertisement

Usha Vance Was Raised in the U.S.

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance's wife is the daughter of immigrants.

Usha Vance has been by J.D. Vance's side long before he became the U.S. vice president. The Second Lady was born in San Diego, Calif., to immigrant parents: a mechanical engineer father and a molecular biologist mother.

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. and Usha Vance Met in Law School

Source: MEGA Usha Vance was J.D.'s 'Yale spirit guide.'

According to her LinkedIn page, Usha attended Mt. Carmel High School, a public school in Rancho Peñasquitos, before earning a BA in history from Yale University. She also completed a master's degree from the University of Cambridge. Usha also attended Yale Law School, where she met her future husband. "We were friends first, because — I mean, who wouldn't want to be friends with J.D.? He was then, as now, the most interesting person I knew. A working-class guy who had overcome childhood traumas that I could barely fathom," she revealed when she delivered her RNC speech. J.D. also reflected on their meeting in his 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, writing, "She seemed some sort of genetic anomaly, a combination of every positive quality a human being should have: bright, hardworking, tall, and beautiful." He then gushed about his wife as he detailed her massive role in his success and happiness. "Even at my best, I'm a delayed explosion — I can be defused, but only with skill and precision," he wrote. "It's not just that I've learned to control myself but that Usha has learned how to manage me."

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. and Usha Vance Share Three Children

Source: MEGA J.D. and Usha Vance have welcomed three children since their 2014 wedding.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Following their 2013 graduation from Yale Law School, J.D. and Usha exchanged vows in a June 2014 ceremony in Kentucky. They became first-time parents when they welcomed their first child, Ewan, in June 2017. The couple expanded their brood with the births of Vivek and Mirabel in February 2020 and December 2021, respectively.

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance's Wife Is a Lawyer

Source: MEGA Usha Vance left her law firm after Donald Trump announced J.D. as his running mate.

The now-defunct profile page of Munger, Tolles & Olson confirmed Usha worked for the company as a litigator in its San Francisco and Washington, D.C. offices from 2015 to 2017. She then served as a law clerk for the U.S. Supreme Court until 2018 before returning to Munger, Tolles & Olson, where she began focusing "on complex civil litigation and appeals in a wide variety of sectors, including higher education, local government, entertainment, and technology, including semiconductors." After Donald Trump announced J.D. as his running mate for the 2024 election, the law firm issued a statement confirming Usha's exit. "Usha has informed us she has decided to leave the firm," said the representative. "Usha has been an excellent lawyer and colleague, and we thank her for her years of work and wish her the best in her future career." Usha released her own statement via SFGATE, which read, "In light of today's news, I have resigned from my position at Munger, Tolles & Olson to focus on caring for our family. I am forever grateful for the opportunities I've had at Munger and for the excellent colleagues and friends I've worked with over the years."

Article continues below advertisement

Usha Vance Is a Hindu

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance hopes his wife will convert from Hinduism to Christianity.