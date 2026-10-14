Politics J.D. Vance Faces Outrage From Critics Over Remark About Democrat James Talarico's Sexuality: 'How Terribly Far We Have Fallen as a Nation' Source: MEGA J.D. Vance got roasted after taking a swipe at James Talarico. Frank Yemi Oct. 14 2026, Published 10:20 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Vice President J.D. Vance is facing backlash after implying that Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico is gay. The vice president made the remark while campaigning on Tuesday, October 13, in Tyler, Tx., as he answered questions in front of his plane. What started as an exchange with someone in the crowd quickly turned into a personal jab seemingly out of nowhere at one of the many tightly contested red seats districts at risk.

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JD Vance: "I love you too sir. In a totally platonic way, to be clear. I'm the vice president, not James Talarico." pic.twitter.com/8fX3LHczdk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X Vance mentioned Talarico while speaking in Texas.

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JD Vance’s Thinly Veiled Jab at James Talarico’s Sexuality

Source: MEGA Vance took a swipe at Talarico

In a clip from Vance’s Q&A, he is heard responding to an unseen person in the crowd, stating, "I love you too sir. In a totally platonic way, to be clear. I'm the vice president, not James Talarico." The remark appeared to suggest that Talarico is gay, falling in line with the GOP’s obsession with Talarico’s sexuality. His comment follows a Fox News host who called Talarico a "gay vegan” and President Donald Trump’s top adviser claiming Talarico is “clearly transitioning into a female.”

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Vance’s Comment Sparks Backlash

Source: MEGA Vance got a harsh response to his Talarico jab.

The backlash on social media was swift after Vance’s comments surfaced online. "JD Vance flew to Texas to mock James Talarico and accidentally demonstrated why Republicans would rather discuss someone's sexuality than defend their own policies," Alex Cole wrote on X. Political commentator Tim Miller claimed Vance was projecting. "Is getting pretty uncomfortable how obvious the Vice President is being in projecting internalized shame about his own sexual desires on James Talarico," Miller wrote. Adam Cochran implied that the VP is disgracing the nation with his sexual comment. "The Vice President of the United States... in 2026... Trying to insult a Senate candidate...by implying he is gay. How terribly far we have fallen as a nation," Cochran posted.

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Polls Show Why Talarico Has Republicans Worried

Source: MEGA Talarico has become a threat to the GOP dominance in Texas.

Talarico has had Republicans in a panic as his run against Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a Senate race has become too close for comfort. Recent polling suggests Talarico may claim the Senate seat in the district that has been a safe red state for decades. A YouGov poll conducted from September 28 to October 5 showed Talarico ahead by six points, 50 percent to 44 percent. Even a Fox News poll had him leading by two points. A win for Talarico would be historic, as he would break the Republicans’ dominance in the district that has lasted nearly 40 years.

Desperate Republicans Float Bizarre Talarico Conspiracy

Source: MEGA Talarico was the subject of a weird MAGA conspiracy theory.