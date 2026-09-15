Politics Texas Republican Candidate Ken Paxton Accused of Lunging at American Tourist Who Filmed Him in London During Trip With Alleged Mistress: Report Source: MEGA ; @Tracy Duhon/FACEBOOK Ken Paxton reportedly asked for a fan's phone after being recorded in London. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 15 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Republican Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton has been accused of lunging at an American tourist who filmed him in London during a trip with his alleged mistress, Christian influencer Tracy Duhon. According to reports initially published by the Daily Mail, the incident occurred during a vacation in London. The tourist spotted Paxton near Westminster Bridge and began recording footage. The tourist alleged that after realizing he was being recorded, Paxton approached him, demanded he hand over the footage, and said, "You can't do that. Let me have your phone. I want your phone."

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'I Can Film You All I Want'

Source: MEGA The fan reportedly told Ken Paxton, 'I can absolutely film you. You’re a public figure in a public place.'

“I stopped because I was just hot, and I said, ‘I can absolutely film you. You’re a public figure in a public place, and I can film you all I want,’” the man recalled. The tourist claimed Paxton lunged for his phone twice and tried to force it away. “He says, ‘You can’t do that. Let me have your phone. I want your phone,’ and then it becomes a confrontation,” he told the Mail. “He’s yelling at me, and I’m telling him to back off. He lunged at the phone a second time and tried to force it from me.”

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Source: @Tracy Duhon/FACEBOOK Ken Paxton and his alleged mistress Tracy Duhon were previously filmed traveling together on economy flights.

The tourist's wife began running toward them and started recording the confrontation on her own phone. The couple reported that Paxton walked away as soon as he noticed the second camera. The tourist reported the incident to London's Metropolitan Police but has chosen not to pursue criminal charges, citing fears of political retaliation. No punches were thrown, and no injuries were reported. Duhon was not present at the immediate scene of the physical confrontation. She and Paxton were previously filmed traveling together on economy flights and airport shuttles during the trip.

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Ken Paxton's Wife Divorced Him on 'Biblical Grounds' Amid Affair Rumors

Source: MEGA Ken Paxton and Tracy Duhon are both going through separate divorces.

Both Paxton and Duhon are currently going through separate divorces. Paxton's wife, Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton, filed for divorce on "biblical grounds" following initial reports of the relationship. Opponents have heavily criticized the footage and ensuing controversy. Paxton is currently engaged in a competitive race against Democratic State Rep. James Talarico. Neither Paxton nor his campaign has responded to requests for comment regarding the incident. Beyond his personal scandals, Paxton's political career has been defined by a decade of high-profile legal battles and ethical controversies. His major non-affair controversies span felony charges, historic legislative impeachment, whistleblower retaliation and federal disclosure violations.

Ken Paxton's Scandalous Past

Source: MEGA Ken Paxton has faced his fair share of scandals throughout his time in the political spotlight.