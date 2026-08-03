'Incompetent' J.D. Vance Mocked by Critics for 'Ruining' Camp David Photo: 'He Can't Do a Single Thing Correctly'
Aug. 3 2026, Published 5:27 p.m. ET
J.D. Vance apparently made an error during a recent photo op.
The vice president, 42, took a snapshot alongside Donald Trump and other Cabinet dignitaries during a meeting at Camp David that took place on July 31.
J.D. Vance Posed Alongside Donald Trump and Other Members of Cabinet for the Photo Op
Vance was seen blocking the "C" letter of the country retreat's sign, which caused the banner to read "Amp David."
Camp David is the president's official country hideaway located in the wooded hills of Catoctin Mountain Park in Frederick County, Maryland. It has been used in the past to host private meetings with foreign leaders and heads of state.
J.D. Vance Was Also Called a 'Monkey' by 1 Critic
Trolls took to X to slam Vance for his awkward position, with one person calling him "incompetent." Someone else joked: "JD Vance blocked the C because he is the C in the group. Yes it cunningly rhymes with runt."
"Is it wrong to say that with the lighting, his beard and the grainy resolution, he looks like a monkey?" another user criticized.
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Donald Trump Hosted a Meeting With His Cabinet on July 31
"I despise the VP, however, as a photographer the picture faux pas is on whoever took the picture. Should have told him to move over," one user theorized, while another person chimed in: "Looks like he's trying to hide in the shadows. TOO LATE!!"
"JD is such a dud," someone rolled their eyes, with a user adding: "He can’t do a single d--- thing correctly. Worthless."
Trump, 80, hosted a Cabinet meeting at Camp David recently where he highlighted some of his administration's accomplishments so far and blasted Joe Biden's previous presidency.
“When we took office, we inherited a total catastrophe," Trump said to his council during the event. "The last Administration created the worst inflation in 48 years, the most dangerous and insecure border in history, and exploding trade deficits like we have never seen before — rampant crime, men in women’s sports, transgender mutilization of your children, and chaos and bedlam all over the world."
In less than 18 months, we’ve turned around four years of disaster and we now have the strongest border in American history… The murder rate saw the single largest drop ever recorded, to the lowest in 125 years," the POTUS claimed.
Other members of the U.S. government who attended the summit included Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.