Joe Biden to Reconsider His Re-Election Campaign With Family at Camp David After Disastrous Debate Performance
Will Joe Biden step out of the race?
According to NBC News, the president is “expected to discuss the future of his re-election campaign with family at Camp David on Sunday” after his disastrous performance during the Thursday, June 27, presidential debate.
The politician will be accompanied by his wife, Jill Biden, his kids and grandchildren, at the presidential getaway.
As OK! previously reported, the 81-year-old’s inability to coherently answer questions during the debate caused many Democrats to call on him to step down.
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough suggested Joe should bow out despite his previous staunch support for the father-of-four.
“To serve his country, President Biden should leave the race,” the New York Times editorial board wrote. Many of the publication’s top columnists, including Tom Friedman, a personal friend of Joe’s, agreed.
New Yorker editor David Remnick even said staying in the race “would be an act not only of self-delusion but of national endangerment.”
Despite the pressure Joe’s campaign is under to have him drop out, on Friday, June 28, he addressed his lackluster performance while speaking in Raleigh, North Carolina.
"I know I'm not a young man," he stated before emphasizing his commitment to honesty and his ability to fulfill his presidential duties.
Joe made it clear that despite the concerns for his health and mental fitness, he has no intention of stepping aside.
He noted how he hopes to win North Carolina in the upcoming November election.
"When you get knocked down, you get back up," Joe shared.
Joe also reflected on his performance immediately after the debate while stopping at a Waffle House in Atlanta, Ga.
“I think we did well,” he stated. “No. It’s hard to debate a liar. The New York Times pointed out he lied 26 times.”
Additionally, Joe’s campaign spokesperson Seth Schuster told The Hill, “Of course he’s not dropping out,” following the event.
While many have not backed Joe since the big night, former president Barack Obama defended his former VP on social media.
"Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November," he penned.