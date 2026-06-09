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J.D. Vance Deems Spencer Pratt's L.A. Mayoral Election Loss 'Pretty Shady' as Donald Trump Questions 'Rigged' Polls

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J.D. Vance reacted to the California mayoral election.

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June 9 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

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J.D. Vance is suspicious over Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles mayoral election loss.

The vice president, 41, gave his take on The Hills star's defeat during an interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters on Monday, June 8.

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J.D. Vance Slammed the California Election

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Source: @realBruceSnyder/X

J.D. Vance gave his take on Spencer Pratt's recent Los Angeles mayoral election loss.

Pratt, a 42-year-old registered Republican who ran Independent, was recently pushed into third place by Democrat Nithya Raman once more mail-in votes were tallied up earlier this week.

“Fundamentally, the problem here with this whole thing is how is it that you had, you know, [Los Angeles Mayor] Karen Bass was in first place, Spencer Pratt was in second place, and then this other woman was in third place. You would expect these mail-in ballots to kind of meet that same basic pattern,” Vance said.

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J.D. Vance claimed the mayoral election 'seemed pretty shady.'

“But somehow, we find ourselves in a situation where, number one, they’re still receiving ballots — not just counting ballots, Jesse, they’re still receiving ballots — and number two, the way that they’re coming in just so happens to work out such that the Republican is getting kicked out of the final two, so it’s a Democrat-versus-Democrat runoff. That seems pretty shady to me," the politician explained.

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Donald Trump Was Also Not Convinced of the Election Results

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Donald Trump blasted the mayoral election on Truth Social.

Bass, 72, will battle Los Angeles City Council member Raman, 44, in a runoff election for the mayor job in November.

Donald Trump also expressed his displeasure with the results in a fiery Truth Social post he shared on Monday.

“Not possible for Spencer Pratt to have lost the L.A. runoffs after the big lead he had. 3rd World Nation. Rigged Elections,” the president, 79, fumed.

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House Speaker Mike Johnson Questioned the Golden State's Voting Practices

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Mike Johnson doesn't believe the election was 'rigged.'

Even House Speaker Mike Johnson gave his take on California's elections, questioning the state's voting practices.

“I’m not saying it’s rigged,” Johnson, 54, told CNN on Monday.

“I’m saying it stinks to high heaven, and everybody knows that. Let’s remove the appearance of impropriety. Let’s have — what a concept — votes on Election Day. That’s what many states are able to do. I think California is playing around with us," he went on.

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Spencer Pratt Announced His Campaign in January

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Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt said he 'never planned' to be the mayor of Los Angeles.

Pratt announced he was running for mayor this past January, as he decided to build a campaign after the Pacific Palisades, Calif., wildfire burned down his home last year.

"I never planned to be the mayor of L.A.,” the reality star said on the June 1 episode of Bill Maher's podcast "Club Random."

"I only ran to have a bigger platform to expose all the negligence, is the reason why I even ran because this person in charge burned my house down, my mom’s house, my neighbors," Pratt added.

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