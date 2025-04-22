Jeane Marie Urges the NHL to 'Clean It Up' and Enforce Domestic Violence Policy for the Accused: 'Time Is Up!'
Activist and Billboard-charting artist Jeane Marie has led several protests in honor of domestic violence survivors. Her call for action was ignited after multiple victims within the National Hockey League came forward to reveal alleged abuse from their NHL husbands and boyfriends.
As it stands, the NHL does not enforce a policy regarding bans or suspensions for players who have been accused or convicted of DV. To help establish rules and guidelines, Marie organized a protest on Monday, April 21.
The influencer addressed the matter at the Crypto.com Arena, where the L.A. Kings faced the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Marie spoke with OK! during the protest, saying the NHL “needs to take accountability for implementing policies to stop abuse from happening.”
She added, “There are so many athletes who beat their wives and girlfriends, and it always gets swept under the rug… We urge the NHL, we urge the L.A. Kings, to please enforce rules and guidelines and make a change today.”
“If they make a policy, it will create a culture shift within sports, and it might save some lives,” she noted. “For all the people that watch sports, all the people who look up to these athletes, we might be able to encourage them to be more kind and stop domestic violence.”
When asked what she would tell committees of the NHL, Marie exclaimed, “No more abuse, time is up, clean it up!”
Several other influencers and activists joined Marie at the Crypto Arena on Monday. Actor Tyler Sebago told reporters, “The NHL needs to stop hiding behind publicists and PR stunts and enact a clear set of policies that lay down the ground rules for those who choose to abuse,” adding, “Every other major American sports league has a clear domestic violence policy.”
“We’re here to shine a light that they need a policy… We’re here to spread awareness," protestor Hari Tahov commented about those who are “suffering” from DV.
As Tahov spoke with reporters, a crowd of activists chanted in the background: “No more abuse!”
The DV protest comes after Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic was accused by his wife, Brittany Lucic, of assaulting her in November 2023. The charges against Milan were dropped in February 2024 after his wife of 12 years refused to testify.
Brittany filed for a legal separation from her NHL husband just months after the alleged abuse. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.
Though many victims of DV have not come forward about their abuse, especially within the sports community, activist Jeane has organized a petition to help voice the voiceless.