Jeane Marie Urges the NHL to 'Clean It Up' and Enforce Domestic Violence Policy for the Accused: 'Time Is Up!'

Activist and Billboard-charting artist Jeane Marie has led several protests in honor of domestic violence survivors. Her call for action was ignited after multiple victims within the National Hockey League came forward to reveal alleged abuse from their NHL husbands and boyfriends.

As it stands, the NHL does not enforce a policy regarding bans or suspensions for players who have been accused or convicted of DV. To help establish rules and guidelines, Marie organized a protest on Monday, April 21.

The influencer addressed the matter at the Crypto.com Arena, where the L.A. Kings faced the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Marie spoke with OK! during the protest, saying the NHL “needs to take accountability for implementing policies to stop abuse from happening.”