Jeff Bezos Leaves Miami Jury Duty Quietly Amid Unanswered Questions on Deadly Amazon Cargo Plane Crash

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Jeff Bezos had to report for jury duty in Miami, Florida. Per the latest reports from the Miami Herald, the founder of Amazon was seen leaving the Miami-Dade Criminal Courthouse on Monday. This came after the deadly cargo plane crash earlier this month involving an Amazon-branded cargo plane.

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Jeff Bezos Remained Silent on The Amazon Plane Crash

Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos was seen leaving the Miami-Dade Criminal Courthouse on Monday.

Clad in a black polo, dark jeans, and sunglasses, the businessman was seen exiting the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building west of downtown before entering a waiting black SUV. While he was questioned about the incident during his sighting, Bezos reportedly remained mum on the questions, though he otherwise smiled and waved to the crowd.

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Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos' jury duty came after the deadly cargo plane crash earlier this month involving an Amazon-branded cargo plane.

For those unversed, just last week, an Amazon cargo jet traveling from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Florida overshot the runway at Miami International Airport. As a result, several vehicles were hit as the plane caught fire. Five people were reportedly killed in the accident, while another five are said to have been injured. But both of the plane's pilots survived, escaping the accident with only minor injuries, per TMZ.

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Amazon Suspended Ties With Cargo Carrier 21

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Source: MEGA Amazon reportedly confirmed that it had suspended operations with cargo carrier 21 Air in the wake of the tragedy.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening, Amazon reportedly confirmed that it had suspended operations with cargo carrier 21 Air in the wake of the tragedy. The cargo airline was reportedly operating the plane that crashed last week, i.e., Flight 7598. “After the tragic incident last weekend, we’ve spent time supporting the investigation and reviewing some of the surrounding circumstances,” Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement released on September 13, per the Miami Herald.

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Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos might be chosen to sit on a jury, hear a criminal case, and come up with a verdict.

“We’ll continue working to support the investigation and everyone affected,” Nantel said. As of this writing, though, it remains to be seen if Bezos will be chosen to sit on a jury, hear a criminal case, and come up with a verdict. While juror information is being kept private, the 62-year-old billionaire himself remains tight-lipped on the matter.

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Bezos Was Also Seen At The US Open

Source: MEGA Jeff Bezos was also spotted among the high-profile names at the US Open final 2026.