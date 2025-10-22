Jeff Daniels Blasts Donald Trump's 'Lack of Decency' After President Shares Bizarre AI Poop Video

Article continues below advertisement

Actor Jeff Daniels slammed Donald Trump after the president went viral for sharing a bizarre AI video of himself dropping feces on protesters. “Do we really have to treat people like that?” the Dumb and Dumber star, 70, addressed the AI-generated video in an interview with MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace on Tuesday, October 21.

Jeff Daniels Slammed Donald Trump

Source: MSNBC Jeff Daniels addressed Donald Trump's No Kings video clip during the episode.

In the video clip posted by Trump, 79, via Truth Social on Saturday, October 18, the businessman was seen wearing a crown as he flies a small plane, dropping brown liquid on No Kings Day protests. The video came as more than seven million Americans took part in the demonstration against the Trump administration, per CNN. “The meme that [Trump] had where he was flying with the crown and spewing excrement all over the people down below,” Daniels recounted. “Would [Abraham] Lincoln have done that?”

Jeff Daniels He Doesn't 'Think' Richard Nixon Would Do That

Source: MEGA Jeff Daniels criticized Donald Trump for acting unpresidential.

“I don’t think [Richard] Nixon would’ve done that,” Wallace replied, to which Daniel agreed, adding, “[Ronald] Reagan wouldn’t have done it. [George] Bush wouldn’t have done it — either Bush.” “I think people in the Midwest, where I am … we value our decency and our civility,” he continued, hinting that Trump’s graphic video didn’t sit well with Midwesterners.

Jeff Daniels Blasted Donald Trump in the Past

Source: MEGA Jeff Daniels called Donald Trump winning the 2020 election 'the end of democracy.'

He continued, “We don’t get taken with whatever goes on on the coast. We got a chip on our shoulder about that. Down the road, if [Trump] doesn’t deliver on the economy like he promised he would, then that stuff will start to add up. And they’ll get tired of it, and they’ll vote for change.” This isn’t the first time the actor has publicly criticized the commander-in-chief. In 2019, Daniels warned that if Trump won the 2020 election, it would be the “end of democracy” while discussing his role as Atticus Finch in Broadway’s To Kill a Mockingbird.

Jeff Daniels Called Out Donald Trump's Rallies

Source: MEGA Jeff Daniels called out Donald Trump for not completing his promises to voters.