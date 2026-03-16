Jeff Goldblum Skewered by PETA for Wearing 'Vintage' Skunk Fur Collar to Vanity Fair Oscar Party
March 16 2026, Published 5:54 p.m. ET
Jeff Goldblum caught the ire of PETA for wearing a skunk fur collar to the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 15.
The actor, 73, and his wife, Emilie Livingston, 43, both wore animal-inspired looks by designer ERL.
The brand posted the couple's ensembles, explaining the outfits had authentic skunk print.
"For the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Jeff wears an ERL artisanal floor-length coat in cashmere and wool with ethically sourced, vintage upcycled skunk fur collar," they wrote on Instagram on Sunday.
"Underneath, he wears an ERL artisanal tailcoat evening jacket with satin lapels. The jacket is accented with handmade ERL pins and a pocket watch. The look is layered over a pleated tuxedo dress shirt with silk bow tie, cummerbund, and lycra evening gloves, paired with nylon trousers," the label explained of the curated look.
PETA Bashed Jeff Goldblum for His Oscars Ensemble
PETA then took to the comments section to blast The Big Chill star for his choice of tuxedo.
"Fur is fur, no matter when the skunks were killed. Calling it 'vintage' doesn’t erase the cruelty 💔🦨 Wearing this look sends a dangerous message that torturing and killing animals for fashion is acceptable. Faux and vegan materials deliver the same drama without taking lives," the animal welfare organization wrote.
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Javier Bardem Also Caught Heat From PETA
Goldblum wasn't the only celebrity PETA went after on Oscars night. The animal rights group also bashed actor Javier Bardem for eating meat from In-N-Out Burger after the awards show.
The organization labeled him as a "hypocrite" for being an environmentalist but also eating meat in a scathing post on March 16.
"As an environmentalist, he should know that raising and slaughtering cows is one of the biggest drivers of climate change. You can’t claim to care about protecting the planet while supporting one of the industries most responsible for destroying it🔥," they captioned a photo of Bardem, 57, munching on his burger.
They added: "This is how a Greenpeace spokesperson spends his evening: holding the leading cause of climate catastrophe and environmental devastation in his hand. Anyone serious about protecting the planet knows beef drives deforestation, pollution and a product of violence. Do better, Javier."