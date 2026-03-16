Jeff Goldblum Skewered by PETA for Wearing 'Vintage' Skunk Fur Collar to Vanity Fair Oscar Party

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Jeff Goldblum caught the ire of PETA for wearing a skunk fur collar to the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 15. The actor, 73, and his wife, Emilie Livingston, 43, both wore animal-inspired looks by designer ERL.

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Source: MEGA Jeff Goldblum and his wife donned furry looks for the Oscars.

The brand posted the couple's ensembles, explaining the outfits had authentic skunk print. "For the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Jeff wears an ERL artisanal floor-length coat in cashmere and wool with ethically sourced, vintage upcycled skunk fur collar," they wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "Underneath, he wears an ERL artisanal tailcoat evening jacket with satin lapels. The jacket is accented with handmade ERL pins and a pocket watch. The look is layered over a pleated tuxedo dress shirt with silk bow tie, cummerbund, and lycra evening gloves, paired with nylon trousers," the label explained of the curated look.

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PETA Bashed Jeff Goldblum for His Oscars Ensemble

Source: MEGA 'Fur is fur, no matter when the skunks were killed,' PETA said in response to Jeff Goldblum's outfit.

PETA then took to the comments section to blast The Big Chill star for his choice of tuxedo. "Fur is fur, no matter when the skunks were killed. Calling it 'vintage' doesn’t erase the cruelty 💔🦨 Wearing this look sends a dangerous message that torturing and killing animals for fashion is acceptable. Faux and vegan materials deliver the same drama without taking lives," the animal welfare organization wrote.

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Javier Bardem Also Caught Heat From PETA

View this post on Instagram Source: @peta/instagram Javier Bardem had a burger after the Oscars.

Goldblum wasn't the only celebrity PETA went after on Oscars night. The animal rights group also bashed actor Javier Bardem for eating meat from In-N-Out Burger after the awards show. The organization labeled him as a "hypocrite" for being an environmentalist but also eating meat in a scathing post on March 16.

Source: MEGA Javier Barden was also bashed by PETA for choosing meat.