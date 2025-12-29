Kim Kardashian Called Out by PETA for Gifting Her Kids 4 Dogs for Christmas: 'Inexcusably Callous'
Dec. 29 2025, Published 7:14 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian is facing backlash after revealing she gifted each of her four children a puppy for Christmas.
On Sunday, December 28, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) publicly criticized the reality star’s holiday decision in a statement shared with an outlet.
“Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a d--- shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that,” said Ingrid Newkirk, the organization’s founder. “Ignoring the homeless animals crisis is inexcusably callous.”
Newkirk went on to suggest that Kardashian should “call PETA or a local shelter the next time [she] wants to bring an animal into [her] home.”
She also offered ways the SKIMS founder could “make some amends,” including encouraging her children to volunteer at a local shelter.
Newkirk further urged the mom-of-four to help fund “a local shelter adopt-a-thon or at least one spay day to help stop the growing homeless puppy crisis.”
The controversy erupted shortly after Kardashian shared photos from her family’s Christmas Eve celebration, which included an image of four Pomeranian puppies given to her kids as gifts.
The post quickly sparked heated reactions online.
“And they’ll be locked away she won’t care for them,” one TikTok user wrote, while another claimed, “The dogs all live in her garage.”
“Poor puppies 😢😢😢😢 So irresponsible,” a third added.
“They view dogs like candy they get a new one every single day they’re ridiculous,” another commented.
Still, not everyone was critical, as some fans jumped to Kardashian’s defense.
“I mean it’s her life she could get as many as she wants. Plus she has the money to give them the best care,” one supporter wrote.
“The puppies are going to be wealthier than all u in the comment section complaining 😭😭😭😭😭,” another chimed in.
Despite the backlash, Kardashian shared photos of herself and her four children — North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago — dressed up for their Christmas celebration.
The reality star turned heads in a vintage Thierry Mugler 1986 silver mermaid gown featuring a black boa trim and a plunging sweetheart neckline.
“CHRISTMAS 2025,” she captioned the festive post.
Her kids, whom she shares with Kanye West, coordinated in matching black outfits as they smiled alongside their mom.
The criticism didn't stop there, as Kim made headlines on Christmas Day after North shared a TikTok video showing off a bold new set of diamond teeth grills.
"She's just too grown for 12 for real," one user commented.
"Is she 12 or 25 bc [at this point] I'm confused," another added.
"Maybe it's me, but I feel like it's too much going on or even being allowed to be goin the f--- on with this baby who ain't even a teenager yet if I'm not mistaken," a third wrote. "Like what the h---."
North also made waves days later when she appeared in rapper Babyxsosa’s Instagram Stories on December 26. The clip showed Kim's eldest hanging out with her stepmom, Bianca Censori.
The post included a screenshot of Babyxsosa, 25, on a FaceTime call with North and Bianca.
She tagged both the North and the Australian model while adding red heart emojis, a Christmas tree emoji and a stack of money with wings emoji.