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Jeff Probst Discusses His Future With 'Survivor': 'I Love Where the Show Is'

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Source: MEGA

Jeff Probst said he has no plans to leave 'Survivor' as the show approaches Season 50.

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March 19 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Jeff Probst, the iconic host of Survivor, recently shared insights regarding his future on the show during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

With the series approaching its 50th season, Probst’s commitment remains strong, despite not having a formal contract.

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image of Jeff Probst spoke about his future hosting 'Survivor.'
Source: CBS

Jeff Probst spoke about his future hosting 'Survivor.'

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“I don't even really have a contract,” Probst revealed while filming in Fiji.

He clarified his arrangement, stating, “I don't negotiate contracts. I don't have a long-term deal. I don't have any deal. We just do it.”

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Premiered on February 2, 2026, Survivor 50 has Probst excited about its direction. He expressed no thoughts of leaving, saying, “I love where the show is. I love our crew.” His enthusiasm is further fueled by a diverse pool of applicants, which he believes enhances the show. “It’s up in every category of ethnic diversity,” he noted.

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image of The longtime host said he does not have a formal contract.
Source: CBS

The longtime host said he does not have a formal contract.

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Probst discussed the recent shift from a 39-day shoot to a more manageable 26-day schedule. He acknowledged that while many fans may miss the longer format, the change has positively impacted production. “The 26-day schedule got rid of a third of the shoot,” he explained. “But now it's doable.”

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image of Jeff Probst praised the crew and the diverse group of contestants.
Source: MEGA

Jeff Probst praised the crew and the diverse group of contestants.

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When contemplating his eventual departure, Probst recognized that the show would continue. “I absolutely, 100 percent know this show will go on without me,” he stated. He emphasized the importance of finding a successor who understands the show's essence. “You can't just hire some talking head for Survivor,” he cautioned.

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image of The reality show star believes 'Survivor' will continue even after he eventually steps down.
Source: mega

The reality show star believes 'Survivor' will continue even after he eventually steps down.

In terms of future involvement, Probst remains open. “I think that would be a big discussion,” he said regarding potential roles after stepping down. “I would gracefully bow out. And I would also say, ‘I'm here if you need me.’”

For now, Probst is focused on the present. “I hope that's not a call I get anytime soon,” he remarked, reflecting his desire to continue his journey with the show.

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