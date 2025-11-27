Unforgettable Reality TV Shocks of 2025: From 'Love Is Blind' Risqué Moments to 'Survivor' Triumphs
Nov. 27 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
2025 was filled with a lot of great reality TV moments, from drama unfolding on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, to Robert Irwin shaking his booty on Dancing With the Stars and many more.
November 26, 2024: The Real Housewives of New York City
For the first time, Erin Lichy opened up about her abortion story, sharing a touching moment with her (late) father—a supportive response that resonated with many.
January 7, 2025: Deal or No Deal Island
Parvati Shallow of Survivor U.S. felt an alliance with David Genat from Australian Survivor, declaring, "We're gonna eat [our competitors] like little gummy bears."
February 20, 2025: Southern Charm
In a love-struck moment, Shep Rose texted Sienna Evans to express his feelings, asking her to "exalt" them — another episode that ended in heartbreak.
March 4, 2025: With Love, Meghan
During her show, Meghan Markle enlightened Mindy Kaling about royal customs while stating, "You know I'm Sussex now."
March 9, 2025: The Real Housewives of Atlanta
After a two-season break, Porsha Williams made a sassy return, quipping, "Honey, you know I had to circle the block, and I'm back!"
March 13, 2025: Love Is Blind: Sweden
Ola's disdain for Milly's "masculine" hairstyle and her love for cocktails didn't sit well, leaving viewers scratching their heads.
March 26, 2025: Survivor
In an emotional moment, Eva Erickson broke down, revealing that after Joe Hunter crossed tribal lines to comfort her, she chose to share her autism diagnosis.
April 15, 2025: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Fans witnessed Garcelle Beauvais' dramatic exit, muttering "F------ a-------" during her reunion walkout after announcing her departure from the series.
April 22, 2025: The Valley
Following a heated argument with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor expressed his fears after heading to rehab: "I'm a little scared."
May 15, 2025: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
While dealing with prenatal depression, Jennifer Affleck ended filming, but she later announced her return to Dancing With the Stars after finding her footing.
May 18, 2025: Sister Wives
In a poignant episode, the Browns honored Garrison's love for Norse myth by laying him to rest with a Viking ship urn.
May 25, 2025: Love Hotel
To dodge a makeout session, Ashley Darby creatively faked being on her period, telling Gizelle Bryant, "[He] was giving, like, lizard."
May 28, 2025: Summer House
During the reunion, Paige DeSorbo called b------- on Craig Conover's claims regarding an engagement ring, leaving viewers stunned.
July 7, 2025: Below Deck
Stew Solène Favreau confused "horny" for "excited" while managing her new duties, leading to a humorous misunderstanding.
June 18, 2025: America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Armani Latimer inspired everyone when she ditched her wig, showcasing her bald head after battling alopecia.
July 7, 2025: Christmas at Sea
Hallmark's holiday cruise took a dark turn as a daughter died, while her mother revealed the actor she wanted as her "Hallmark pass."
July 31, 2025: Project Runway
Law Roach set new standards for truth on the judging panel, quipping, "The back is a couch cushion!" among other memorable one-liners.
September 9, 2025: The Chrisleys: Back to Reality
As Todd and Julie Chrisley documented their release from prison, the family entered a new era of candidness.
October 1, 2025: Love Is Blind
In a moment of cheekiness, Kacie McIntosh got risqué in the pods, saying, "I'll kiss you from your neck all the way down," leaving Patrick Suzuki speechless.
October 2, 2025: Special Forces: World's Toughest Test
An intense challenge nearly trapped Eva Marcille on a sinking plane, leaving viewers breathless.