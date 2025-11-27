Unforgettable Reality TV Shocks of 2025: From 'Love Is Blind' Risqué Moments to 'Survivor' Triumphs

Article continues below advertisement

2025 was filled with a lot of great reality TV moments, from drama unfolding on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, to Robert Irwin shaking his booty on Dancing With the Stars and many more.

Article continues below advertisement

November 26, 2024: The Real Housewives of New York City

Source: Bravo/YouTube

For the first time, Erin Lichy opened up about her abortion story, sharing a touching moment with her (late) father—a supportive response that resonated with many.

Article continues below advertisement

January 7, 2025: Deal or No Deal Island

Source: NBC/YouTube

Parvati Shallow of Survivor U.S. felt an alliance with David Genat from Australian Survivor, declaring, "We're gonna eat [our competitors] like little gummy bears."

Article continues below advertisement

February 20, 2025: Southern Charm

Source: Bravo/YouTube

In a love-struck moment, Shep Rose texted Sienna Evans to express his feelings, asking her to "exalt" them — another episode that ended in heartbreak.

Article continues below advertisement

March 4, 2025: With Love, Meghan

Source: JUSTIN COIT/NETFLIX

Article continues below advertisement

March 9, 2025: The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Source: Bravo/YouTube

After a two-season break, Porsha Williams made a sassy return, quipping, "Honey, you know I had to circle the block, and I'm back!"

Article continues below advertisement

March 13, 2025: Love Is Blind: Sweden

Source: Netflix Nordic/YouTube

Ola's disdain for Milly's "masculine" hairstyle and her love for cocktails didn't sit well, leaving viewers scratching their heads.

Article continues below advertisement

March 26, 2025: Survivor

Source: SurvivorOnCBS/YouTube

In an emotional moment, Eva Erickson broke down, revealing that after Joe Hunter crossed tribal lines to comfort her, she chose to share her autism diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

April 15, 2025: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Source: Bravo/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

April 22, 2025: The Valley

Source: Bravo/YouTube

Following a heated argument with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor expressed his fears after heading to rehab: "I'm a little scared."

Article continues below advertisement

May 15, 2025: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Source: Hulu/YouTube

While dealing with prenatal depression, Jennifer Affleck ended filming, but she later announced her return to Dancing With the Stars after finding her footing.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

May 18, 2025: Sister Wives

Source: tlc uk/YouTube

In a poignant episode, the Browns honored Garrison's love for Norse myth by laying him to rest with a Viking ship urn.

Article continues below advertisement

May 25, 2025: Love Hotel

Source: Bravo/YouTube

To dodge a makeout session, Ashley Darby creatively faked being on her period, telling Gizelle Bryant, "[He] was giving, like, lizard."

Article continues below advertisement

May 28, 2025: Summer House

Source: Bravo/YouTube

During the reunion, Paige DeSorbo called b------- on Craig Conover's claims regarding an engagement ring, leaving viewers stunned.

Article continues below advertisement

July 7, 2025: Below Deck

Source: Bravo/YouTube

Stew Solène Favreau confused "horny" for "excited" while managing her new duties, leading to a humorous misunderstanding.

Article continues below advertisement

June 18, 2025: America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Source: NETFLIX

Armani Latimer inspired everyone when she ditched her wig, showcasing her bald head after battling alopecia.

Article continues below advertisement

July 7, 2025: Christmas at Sea

Source: Hallmark+/YouTube

Hallmark's holiday cruise took a dark turn as a daughter died, while her mother revealed the actor she wanted as her "Hallmark pass."

Article continues below advertisement

July 31, 2025: Project Runway

Source: MEGA

Law Roach set new standards for truth on the judging panel, quipping, "The back is a couch cushion!" among other memorable one-liners.

Article continues below advertisement

September 9, 2025: The Chrisleys: Back to Reality

Source: Lifetime/YouTube

As Todd and Julie Chrisley documented their release from prison, the family entered a new era of candidness.

Article continues below advertisement

October 1, 2025: Love Is Blind

Source: Netflix/YouTube

In a moment of cheekiness, Kacie McIntosh got risqué in the pods, saying, "I'll kiss you from your neck all the way down," leaving Patrick Suzuki speechless.

Article continues below advertisement

October 2, 2025: Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Source: MEGA