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Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Claims Ghislaine Maxwell 'Presented' Her to Donald Trump at NYC Party and Set Them 'Up on a Date,' Report Says

split image of Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was named in a new report by House Judiciary Committee Democrats examining his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

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Oct. 26 2026, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

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A Jeffrey Epstein accuser claimed Ghislaine Maxwell introduced her to Donald Trump at a New York City party before setting them up on a date.

The allegation is among several detailed in a newly released report by House Judiciary Committee Democrats examining Trump's alleged ties to Epstein and the Justice Department's handling of records related to the convicted s-- offender.

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Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Introduced Model to Donald Trump

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image of Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly introduced a Jeffrey Epstein accuser to Donald Trump at a New York City party.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly introduced a Jeffrey Epstein accuser to Donald Trump at a New York City party.

According to an FBI interview cited in the report, a former model who later testified against Maxwell under the pseudonym "Kate" said Maxwell "presented" her to Trump at a party in New York.

Kate reportedly described the encounter as similar to how Maxwell had previously "introduced her to Epstein," who died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal s-- trafficking charges.

A December 2020 email from a federal prosecutor, summarizing a conversation with Kate's lawyer, offered another account of the alleged meeting, stating Maxwell "set [Kate] up on a date with" Trump.

Democrats also cited additional sources, including a 1997 tabloid report, that claimed the trio traveled to Florida together.

Kate has not accused Trump of misconduct.

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Democrats Release Report on Jeffrey Epstein Connections

image of House Judiciary Committee Democrats cited FBI records and other documents in their report examining allegations involving Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

House Judiciary Committee Democrats cited FBI records and other documents in their report examining allegations involving Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

The 52-page staff report, released on October 26, draws on survivor interviews, FBI records, and documents that Democrats say the Department of Justice is keeping redacted.

Democrats accuse Trump of being an "active participant" in Epstein's abuse of young women in the 1990s.

The document details accounts from 11 women, including five who directly accuse Trump of r--- or sexual assault in Epstein's presence or close company.

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Other Explosive Claims in the Report

image of Beatrice Keul, a former Swiss pageant contestant, made separate allegations against Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Beatrice Keul, a former Swiss pageant contestant, made separate allegations against Donald Trump.

The report also includes an account from former pageant contestant Beatrice Keul, who alleges Trump sexually assaulted her at New York's Plaza Hotel during a November 1993 beauty pageant.

Keul said Epstein approached her earlier that day and introduced himself as "Don's best friend."

The document also questions the handling of a 2025 prison interview with Maxwell.

It alleged that then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche redirected her away from discussing a survivor identified as "Jane," who told the FBI that Epstein introduced her to Trump at Mar-a-Lago when she was 14.

Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Introduced Melania Trump to Donald Trump

image of An FBI interview summary claimed Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania Trump to Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

An FBI interview summary claimed Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania Trump to Donald Trump.

The report also cited an FBI interview summary with a former Epstein assistant that states, "Epstein introduced Melania Trump to Donald Trump."

The claim conflicts with the longstanding account that the couple met through modeling agent Paolo Zampolli in 1998.

Zampolli discussed the introduction in an April interview: "I said: 'Melania, meet Donald, Donald meet Melania,' and then I left the table because I had 300 guests. Even without an attorney, I'm volunteering to go to Congress to testify about this, because we have seen enough nonsense."

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