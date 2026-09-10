'Disgraceful' Todd Blanche 'Has Neither Judgment Nor Honor,' Ex-DOJ Attorneys Say as He's Slammed by Critics for Political Rally Speech

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Attorney General Todd Blanche was castigated by former Department of Justice officials and ethics watchdogs following his partisan speech at the Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas, Texas. Former Obama administration Attorney General Eric Holder blasted Blanche on Wednesday, September 9, labeling the decision to address a partisan political rally as "unprecedented" and "disgraceful." In a brief interview on NewsNation, senior Washington correspondent Joe Khalil spoke with Holder, who added, "Attorney generals don't talk about political things. He shouldn't be there.” Blanche served as a key speaker at the Republican convention, a move ethics experts argue violates the long-standing norm of DOJ independence from partisan politics.

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Inside the Controversy

Source: MEGA Todd Blanche was accused of violating the Hatch Act when he made a speech at the Republican rally.

While the DOJ responded that Blanche appeared in his "personal capacity" and did not violate the Hatch Act, critics have dismissed that justification. They contend that a sitting Cabinet member using their platform to champion the administration's electoral goals damages public trust. In response to Blanche’s appearance, Public Citizen filed a formal complaint with the Office of Special Counsel alleging the newly confirmed AG violated the Hatch Act.

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Source: MEGA Todd Blanche praised the Trump administration during his address.

The complaint says: “The Attorney General is a position classified as a 'restricted employee' under the Hatch Act. It is illegal for a restricted employee to take an active part in partisan political campaigns.” During his brief remarks, Blanche leaned heavily on political rhetoric, touting the Trump administration's "law and order" message and border policies while telling the crowd, "President Trump will hold you accountable." The decision has intensified a larger ongoing debate among career DOJ professionals and lawmakers, who accuse Blanche of prioritizing personal loyalty to the White House over the traditional neutrality of the nation's top law enforcement agency.

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'Disgraceful'

Source: MEGA Conservative Gregg Nunziata called Todd Blanche's actions 'disgraceful.'

Conservative former DOJ attorney Gregg Nunziata, former general counsel to then-Sen. Marco Rubio, responded to the announcement, writing: “Just want to flag here that our disgraceful Attorney General is speaking at another political rally, because he has neither judgment nor honor. This was obvious, yet the Senate confirmed him to join in his ignominy.” Former DOJ inspector general Michael Bromwich also slammed Blanche’s planned speech at the political rally, stating, "He has neither judgment nor honor. He is a disgrace to the office."

A 'Complete Weaponization' of the DOJ

Source: MEGA Todd Blanche became the Attorney General after Pam Bondi was fired.