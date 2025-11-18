Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: House Votes to Release Late Pedophile's Files After Shocking Order From Donald Trump
Nov. 18 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
The U.S. House of Representatives voted unanimously on Tuesday, November 18, to demand the Department of Justice release all files on the late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The bipartisan bill was passed in a 421-1 vote and will move to a vote in the Senate, after which President Donald Trump is expected to sign it into law.
The move came days after Trump, 79, had a sudden change of heart on Sunday, November 16, when it came to releasing the files about Epstein and encouraged House Republicans to back the bill.
Story is breaking, more to come ...
