Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein Didn't Have a 'Client List,' Committed Suicide, DOJ and FBI Conclude

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein didn't have a 'client list,' the DOJ and FBI concluded in their findings.

By:

July 6 2025, Published 11:35 p.m. ET

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein didn't have a "client list" and wasn't murdered while he was locked up in jail, the FBI and Department of Justice concluded in their joint probe.

The Trump administration will release a video to prove their findings on Epstein's death after conspiracy theories swirled.

'No Credible Evidence'

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

Both agencies found "no incriminating 'client list,'" "no credible evidence ... that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals," and no "evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties," the memo adds.

President Donald Trump previously promised to release the now-debunked "client list" during his reelection campaign.

In February, the DOJ released Epstein's contact list related to the convicted s-- offender and his sexual exploitation of over 250 underage girls at his homes in New York and Florida, among other locations.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Alec Baldwin and Mick Jagger were on Epstein's contact list.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein didn't have a 'client list,' the DOJ and FBI found.

“This Department of Justice is following through on President Trump’s commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi at the time. “The first phase of files released today sheds light on Epstein’s extensive network and begins to provide the public with long overdue accountability.”

“The FBI is entering a new era — one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued. If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be. The oath we take is to the Constitution, and under my leadership, that promise will be upheld without compromise.”

Trump's Ties

Elon Musk claimed Donald Trump is in the 'Epstein files.'

Amid Trump's feud with Elon Musk, the latter made a big claim about the president's friendship with the late pedophile.

Musk wrote on X: "Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"

He added: "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out."

