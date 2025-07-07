Disgraced Financier Jeffrey Epstein Didn't Have a 'Client List,' Committed Suicide, DOJ and FBI Conclude

“This Department of Justice is following through on President Trump’s commitment to transparency and lifting the veil on the disgusting actions of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi at the time. “The first phase of files released today sheds light on Epstein’s extensive network and begins to provide the public with long overdue accountability.”

“The FBI is entering a new era — one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued. If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be. The oath we take is to the Constitution, and under my leadership, that promise will be upheld without compromise.”