Elon Musk Drops Major 'Bomb' About Donald Trump, Claims He's 'in the Epstein Files' as Feud Erupts
Elon Musk and Donald Trump's clashing egos have exploded into a full-blown verbal war.
The Tesla CEO took to his social media platform X on Thursday, June 5, with shocking accusations about the president of the United States, as Musk claimed Trump is "in" a collection of U.S. government documents related to the investigation of late financier and convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Elon Musk Shockingly Exposes Donald Trump
"Time to drop the really big bomb," Musk wrote on Thursday. "@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public."
"Have a nice day, DJT!" he sarcastically added. In a follow-up post, the SpaceX founder told X users to "mark this post for the future" as he warned, "the truth will come out."
Elon Musk Says Donald Trump Wouldn't Have Won 2024 Election Without Him
Musk’s latest post is one of many the tech billionaire shared on X Thursday about Trump, as the South African native credited himself for the Republican leader winning the 2024 presidential race.
"Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate," Musk declared, adding, "such ingratitude."
Donald Trump Fires Back at Elon Musk
In response to Musk's online outburst, Trump counter-attacked the rich businessman — who has been considered the wealthiest man in the world since 2021 with an estimated net worth of $420.6 billion — via his own social media platform, Truth Social.
"Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!" Trump alleged.
In a second post, the POTUS penned: "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that [former President Joe Biden] didn’t do it!"
Inside Elon Musk and Donald Trump's Fallout
While Musk and Trump appeared to be the best of friends throughout the latter's presidential campaign and during The Apprentice star's first 100 days in office, their bromance seemed to come to an end within moments after the tech guru stepped down from his position heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk said in a statement at the end of last month. "The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."
Despite seeming to leave on good terms, Trump expressed his disappointment in Musk during Thursday's social media battle.
"I’m very disappointed," Trump admitted after Musk criticized his "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," noting: "Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than anyone... and he only developed a problem when he found out I would cut the EV (electric vehicle) mandate... And it really is unfair."