Elon Musk Drops Major 'Bomb' About Donald Trump, Claims He's 'in the Epstein Files' as Feud Erupts

In response to Musk's online outburst, Trump counter-attacked the rich businessman — who has been considered the wealthiest man in the world since 2021 with an estimated net worth of $420.6 billion — via his own social media platform, Truth Social.

"Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!" Trump alleged.

In a second post, the POTUS penned: "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that [former President Joe Biden] didn’t do it!"