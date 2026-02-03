Jeffrey Epstein Called Dinner With Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg 'Wild,' Exposed Emails From 2015 Reveal

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein described a 2015 dinner with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other tech billionaires as "wild," according to newly released emails. The messages, part of the latest Department of Justice files on Epstein, shed light on the convicted s-- offender's connections to Silicon Valley elites.

'Wild' Dinner

Source: mega Jeffrey Epstein described a 2015 dinner with Mark Zuckerberg and other tech billionaires as 'wild.'

In an August 20, 2015, email to billionaire Tom Pritzker, Epstein wrote, "Not sure yet. i had dinner with zuckerburg, mu=k [sic], thiel hoffman, wild," referencing Zuckerberg, Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk, Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel, and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, according to files seen by The Daily Beast. Hoffman followed up with an email to Epstein and Zuckerberg a few days later with the subject line "intros," writing, "Jeffrey, Zuck, email connections from the Ed Boyden dinner — so that convo can continue." The emails also show Epstein commenting on Zuckerberg's personal life, including his marriage to Priscilla Chan: "Can't believe it and so sad, I could be instead of her." He even joked that Zuckerberg deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for the "arabic revolutions," referencing Facebook's role in the Arab Spring.

Mark Zuckerberg Met Jeffrey Epstein Once

Source: mega The billionaire met Jeffrey Epstein 'in passing,' his spokesperson claimed.

At the time, a spokesperson for Zuckerberg told Vanity Fair, "Mark met Epstein in passing one time at a dinner honoring scientists that was not organized by Epstein. Mark did not communicate with Epstein again following the dinner." At the 2015 dinner, hosted by Hoffman in Palo Alto for MIT neuroscientist Boyden, Musk reportedly introduced Zuckerberg to Epstein that evening.

'Always a Space For You'

Source: mega Elon Musk reportedly introduced Epstein and Zuckerberg at the dinner.

Musk's named appeared more than once in the newly released files. Emails from December 2013 show Musk reaching out to Epstein about visiting his private island during the holidays. Musk wrote that he would be in the British Virgin Islands and asked if it would be a good time to visit Epstein's island. Epstein responded, "Always space for you," saying Musk was welcome anytime between January 1 and 8. He added that he could "come and get" Musk on either the 2nd or 3rd. Musk replied that he "could fly back early" to Los Angeles on the 3rd and asked, "We will be in St. Bart's. When should we head to your island on the 2nd?"

Elon Musk Denies Ever Going to Epstein Island

Source: mega Musk was also featured in the newly released Epstein files.