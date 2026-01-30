Elon Musk Asked Jeffrey Epstein When He Could Visit His Island Despite Tesla Founder Claiming He 'Refused' His Invites, Exposed Emails Reveal
Jan. 30 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
Elon Musk's name appeared in the newly released batch of Jeffrey Epstein files.
In exposed emails from December 2013, the Tesla founder informed the financier that he was going to be in the British Virgin Islands for the holidays and asked if it would be a good time to visit his island.
Elon Musk and Jeffrey Epstein's Emails Were Published
Epstein — who committed suicide in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting his s-- trafficking trial — replied that Musk was welcome anytime between January 1-8, telling him, "always space for you."
Epstein said he could "come and get" Musk, 54, on the 2nd or 3rd, to which the tech entrepreneur noted he "could fly back early" to L.A. on the 3rd.
"We will be in St. Bart's. When should we head to your island on the 2nd?" he asked.
Elon Musk Denied He Had Plans to Go to Jeffrey Epstein's Island
It's unclear if Musk actually ever went to the island.
The situation was also mentioned when the House Oversight Committee released other files in September 2025. One document that contained Epstein's daily schedule had an entry that read, "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)."
Musk responded to the headlines by writing on X, "This is false."
In another social media post, the former White House staffer lashed out at a headline about himself and ex-Prince Andrew going to the island — the same place where it was eventually discovered that Epstein committed his s-- crimes.
"Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt," Musk declared. "Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit."
Have Jeffery Epstein and Elon Musk Met?
In 2019, the father-of-14 told Vanity Fair he met Epstein only once.
He recalled going to Epstein's Manhattan residence with his then-wife Talulah Riley, claiming Riley was curious about the financier. They stayed around 30 minutes, and Musk said he saw "nothing inappropriate" going on at the home.
Musk was linked to Epstein once again in 2025, when a photo of him next to Epstein's co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, surfaced.
Musk insisted he didn't know who Maxwell was and alleged she just photobombed the picture, which was taken at a bash for Google co-founder Sergey Brin.
The businessman stirred the pot in the summer of 2025, as amid his fallout with Donald Trump, he wrote on X, "Time to drop the really big bomb. @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public."
Musk then deleted his post.
The president has not been implicated in any of Epstein's crimes.